Entertainment roundup: Ryan Seacrest joins Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’

NEW YORK — Ryan Seacrest was named co-host of the morning chat show “Live” with Kelly Ripa on Monday, ending a yearlong search for a marquee name as Michael Strahan’s successor.

“Nice to see you, partner,” Seacrest said as he walked onto the New York set of the show made famous by Regis Philbin.

Seacrest, 42, is a busy show-biz presence, hosting ABC’s New Year’s Eve show, red carpet coverage on E! Entertainment and a daily Los Angeles-based radio show. He has his own production company. But the ending of “American Idol” gave that show’s host less of a regular television presence.

He’ll move to New York for the new job, although he will continue his radio show.

The announcement came a year after Strahan exited the show for “Good Morning America.” The way that departure was handled so annoyed Ripa that she skipped the show for two days in protest.

Since then, she’s worked with a series of guest co-hosts like Jerry O’Connell, Fred Savage and Andy Cohen. The uncertainty stretched on for so long it led some to wonder whether Ripa really wanted to go it alone.

“Ryan is a close friend and his star shines as brightly off camera as it does on,” Ripa said. “His tremendous success is only matched by his impeccable reputation. Plainly said, everyone loves him, and so will our daily viewers.”

Seacrest, who had been one of the guest co-hosts, called Ripa “a dream broadcast partner.”

They moved quickly into the rhythms of the morning show, with a freewheeling discussion that included Ripa’s revelation of when she last had sex. Actor Chris Pratt was the first guest, and he carried balloons and roses onstage to give to the new broadcast team.

Showtime to air Stone interviews with Vladimir Putin

NEW YORK — Showtime is presenting four hours of director Oliver Stone interviewing Russian president Vladimir Putin on four consecutive nights in June.

The network announced Monday that “The Putin Interviews” will air first on June 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern, with three additional hour-long installments on the following nights. Showtime said Stone interviewed Putin more than a dozen times over the past two years, most recently in February.

Showtime is comparing the project to conversations held by British TV host David Frost and former U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1977.

Stone had also interviewed Putin for his documentary “Ukraine on Fire,” which was said to take a sympathetic view of Russia’s involvement in the conflict there.

DeGeneres, Harvey among top Daytime Emmy winners

LOS ANGELES — “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” won the Daytime Emmy Award for best entertainment talk show Sunday, 20 years to the day that her character came out as gay on the sitcom “Ellen.”

“She did it because it was the right thing to do,” said Mary Connelly, “Ellen” executive producer, of DeGeneres’ decision to be open about her sexuality and do the same for her character in 1997. DeGeneres was absent and Connelly accepted the award.

“General Hospital” was honored as best daytime drama, with top acting awards going to Scott Clifton for “The Bold and the Beautiful” and Gina Tognoni for “The Young and the Restless.”

