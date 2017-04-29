Cheryl Parson: Work hard now to enjoy lazy days of summer

Summer’s right around the corner. Taking care of routine seasonal maintenance now will leave you with more time to relax and enjoy your home this summer.

Start at the top. Take a good look at your roof. Check to see if the winter caused any shingles to buckle, crack or come loose. Examine the flashing around skylights, plumbing vents and chimneys. If you find any damage, have it repaired by a qualified roofer.

While you are looking up, take a close look at your gutters and downspouts. Check for any sag. Most homes use gutter spikes to hold the gutters in place. The spikes can work loose and cause poor drainage, so make sure your gutters are securely fastened to the house. Check the rivets of your downspouts where fastened to your gutters and at each joint. Replace the rivets if they’re loose or missing. Last, but not least, clean gutters and downspouts of debris and leaves. Plugged downspouts can cause gutters to overflow along the foundation, resulting in water in your basement. Make sure your downspouts drain away from your foundation.

Inspect the concrete for cracks or movement. Make sure all slabs drain away from your home’s foundation. Repair any cracks with concrete crack filler or a silicone caulk.

Clean your outside air conditioner unit. It’s a pretty simple job. Turn off the electrical to the condenser unit. You can often just hose debris from the condenser fins from outside the unit, but you may need to take the cover off. Prune shrubs at least 18 inches away from the air conditioning units.

Inspect your siding and wood trim. They are a vital part of your home’s protective structure. Wood siding boards must abut each other tightly. Caulk them if there are any gaps. Use a pressure washer to clean the siding, being careful not to damage siding or trim. Probe the trim around windows, doors and railings with a screwdriver to detect soft, rotting spots. Paint and make repairs before heavy rains can do more damage.

Check your outside plumbing. Many outside faucets are supposed to be frost proof, but they can still freeze and burst if a garden hose has been left attached during the winter. You can quickly test each of your faucets by turning them on for a bit, and then turn them off. Check indoors and out for water in places it shouldn’t be. If you find it, you’ve got a busted pipe that will need to be replaced.

Inspect your patio or deck. Check for loose, splintered or warped boards. Use a stiff broom to clean any leaves that may have accumulated between the boards. If your deck is faded, now is the time to clean, stain and reseal it.

On to the lawn! Get your lawnmower ready. Put in a new spark plug, change the oil and sharpen the blade. Remove any grass caked on the underside of your mower deck. Inspect your trees for damage or rot. Remove any dead branches or trees. Keep healthy bushes and trees away from utility lines. If you do not feel comfortable removing or trimming trees and bushes, hire a contractor.

Call 811 before digging. If you’re going to plant a tree, install water lines or do anything else that requires digging, be sure to call 811 at least two days before starting the work. They will come out and mark the underground utility lines for free. Use only hand digging tools such as shovels, within 24 inches of the zone. When done, carefully backfill and compact the soil.

This list will get your home in top shape so you can enjoy the long, lazy days ahead.

Cheryl Parson is president of the Better Business bureau serving West Central Ohio. The BBB may be found on the Internet at www.lima.bbb.org.

