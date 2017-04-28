Editorial: Jordan pushes health care reform again

It wasn’t long ago that Jim Jordan and the House Freedom Caucus were blamed for killing efforts to reform the Affordable Care Act.

Now, the U.S. representative for much of our region is being credited with bringing healthcare reform back to the realm of possibility.

On Wednesday, the House Freedom Caucus decided to support the American Health Care Act now that it has the MacArthur amendment.

The amendment eliminates a demand that healthy and seriously ill customers pay the same rate. It could also let some providers not pay for services they don’t consider worthwhile, an opening to discuss paying or not paying for birth control and abortions.

“While I remain committed to replacing Obamacare entirely, I can support this new version of the bill moving forward,” Jordan said in a press release. “It is our best chance to pass a bill through the House that will actually reduce the cost of health insurance for everyday Americans.”

The decision breathes new life into President Donald Trump’s first major initiative, repealing and replacing Obamacare, which fell apart last month when House Speaker Paul Ryan realized he didn’t have to votes to pass it.

At the time, Jordan, the co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, staunchly refused to support the proposed law because it didn’t go far enough to roll back changes under the so-called Obamacare.

Perhaps it shows that Jordan heard from the audience during a town hall in Lima on Monday. He heard the shouts and murmurs of a largely unfriendly crowd of nearly 200 at the Civic Center.

A Hardin County woman named Emily described how she and her husband were self-employed and received insurance through the Affordable Care Act. She noted her husband had a genetic heart condition, putting her daughters at risk. At the time, Jordan said he supported continuing coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Still, he said, “we want premiums to come down for everybody,” possibly using subsidies for people with higher insurance rates.

Two days later, Jordan was at the heart of a discussion to bring discussions of healthcare reforms back.

The issue is far from done. First, the Republicans in control must convince their own moderate members to support the changes in the bill. Even if it passes, it could be a long, hard road for it in the Senate, where it faces broad opposition.

Perhaps that’s the goal of reviving the bill. Instead of House Republicans and conservatives such as Jordan taking the blame for the first failure, now a reform failure could be blamed on the Senate. It wouldn’t be the first time Jordan blamed a good idea’s failure on Senate inaction, after all.

Whatever the reasoning, it’s time for Congress to re-evaluate the Affordable Care act and decide if, in fact, the new version might actually be affordable instead of driving up premiums.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_editorial-icon-sunrise-10.jpg

OUR VIEW