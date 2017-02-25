Editorial: Town hall meetings an important part of holding office

In Marion last week, nearly 200 people showed up for the Presidents’ Day visit Jim Jordan made to the home of Warren G. Harding. Many of them represented the so-called “rebirth of the new left” — a broad group of Democrats bent on driving a wedge into the plans of President Donald Trump and conservatives.

They shouted at Jordan and waved signs that accused the Republican congressman of wanting to take away health insurance from sick people and being a pawn of the Koch brothers.

Also that day, Jordan was in Fremont, where he faced more protesters.

How did the 4th District congressman handle it?

He stood before the crowds for nearly an hour and answered their questions, often telling them what they didn’t want to hear, but what he as a true conservative believed.

Give Jordan credit for listening, not backing away from his beliefs, nor going into hiding.

That’s more than can be said of many other Republicans.

Across the U.S., Democrats had Republicans on the run during the short congressional break with a large number of GOP lawmakers skipping town hall meetings to avoid the angry crowds. Instead, they held conference calls or other more manageable forums, if they met with voters at all.

A political correspondent working for the Washington Post accompanied Jordan on his trip to Marion. When he asked Jordan if he thought some of the protesters were suspicious — hired guns by the Democrats — Jordan responded in true Jordan fashion.

“Frankly, I don’t care,” he said. “If there are people here who aren’t constituents, they’re still Americans. I’m happy to talk to them.”

One of those in the crowd was Emily Fisher, a 26-year-old from Lima. She was there with her parents, who have been taking care of Emily since a degenerative disorder began limiting her eyesight.

“I couldn’t afford treatment without the Affordable Care Act,” Emily told Jordan. “I want to know, how are we going to be paying for it if they get rid of that? Do the benefits just run out?”

Jordan explained the plan he supports would repeal the law and replace most of its guaranteed coverage with health savings accounts. It would preserve protection of pre-existing conditions, as long as those with pre-existing conditions maintain continuous coverage.

Jordan and conservative Republicans are wanting to fast-track the dismantling of Obamacare. While we agree with doing away of the Affordable Care Act, we think it is foolish to rush into it without a thorough debate and understanding of an alternative.

Emily Fisher put a face to that argument with her questions of Jordan.

That’s why town hall meeting are so important. They get Washington politicians to step outside of the Beltway and into the lives of every day folks. Or, as Donald Trump would say, they get politicians out of the swamp.

People may not agree with the course of action Jordan takes, but at least he’s listening to what everyone has to say. He’s no stranger in his district and he’s not running away from voters.

That’s more than can be said for those GOP lawmakers that ducked out of town hall meetings this past week.

