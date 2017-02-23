Get This: Rihanna is named Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Rihanna has been named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year.

The Grammy Award-winning singer will receive the Harvard Foundation’s Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at a ceremony scheduled for Feb. 28.

Rihanna is being honored for several philanthropic efforts. She built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer in her home nation of Barbados. She created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program — named for her grandparents — for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries.

She also supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project to provide children with access to education in more than 60 developing countries.

Previous winners include actor James Earl Jones, activist Malala Yousafzai and four U.N. secretaries general.

Beyonce out of Coachella; will perform in 2018

NEW YORK — Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, will not perform at Coachella this year, but will headline the festival in 2018.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday, Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said the pop star had to pull out of the famed festival under doctor’s orders.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the statement said. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

It was not clear who will perform in her absence. Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will also headline the two-weekend festival in Indio, California. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23.

Thicke’s ex-wife accuses him of evidence tampering

LOS ANGELES — Robin Thicke’s ex-wife is accusing the singer of tampering with a court order in an attempt to get her arrested in their bitter custody dispute.

The allegations are made by Paula Patton’s attorneys in a court filing released Thursday.

They came a day before a judge is scheduled to begin a hearing on the actress’ allegations Thicke was abusive during their marriage and toward their 6-year-old son.

In late January, a judge issued a temporary restraining order requiring Thicke to stay away from Patton and to have only supervised visits with their son.

Thicke has denied he has abused his son and his former attorney has said there was no basis for Patton’s domestic violence allegations and called them retaliatory.

Thicke’s attorney did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.

Reeves steps in to direct ‘The Batman’

LOS ANGELES — “Cloverfield” director Matt Reeves has stepped in to direct “The Batman” for Warner Bros. just a few weeks after star Ben Affleck left the post. Warner Bros. said Thursday that Reeves would also produce the stand-alone film.

Reeves, also known for directing “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” said he’s loved the Batman story since he was a child and is honored and excited to “bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen.”

Affleck, who is also writing the screenplay, dropped out of directing the project in late January citing the focus required to play the superhero. He’ll appear next as Batman in “Justice League” which comes out in November.

There is no release date set for “The Batman.”

