Entertainment roundup: ‘Today’ show anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl

NEW YORK — “Today” show host Hoda Kotb says she has adopted a baby girl.

The co-anchor of the fourth hour of the NBC morning program said in an emotional phone interview Tuesday that she adopted a newborn and named her Haley Joy. The 52-year-old Kotb says the baby was born on Valentine’s Day. Kotb says the girl is “the love of my life.”

A picture of Kotb holding the baby was shown on-air.

“Today” show anchor Matt Lauer says the girl is the “luckiest” on the planet and Kotb will be “one of the most fantastic moms” he can ever imagine.

Kotb’s on-air partner, Kathie Lee Gifford, told Kotb that she was “made to be a mom.”

Shooting begins for Han Solo film

NEW YORK — Alden Ehrenreich has taken control of the Millennium Falcon. The Han Solo “Star Wars” spin-off has begun production.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that shooting began at London’s Pinewood Studios on Monday. To kick off the untitled Han Solo movie, the studio released a photo of the cast at the controls of the Millennium Falcon. Ehrenreich, who plays a younger version of Harrison Ford’s iconic smuggler, is seated amid cast members including Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian.

The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who helmed “The Lego Movie.” In a statement they said, “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

Disney will release the film in May 2018.

Hanks’ debut book is due in October

NEW YORK — Tom Hanks is putting his love of vintage typewriters to good use — his collection of short stories will be published in October.

The Oscar-winning actor’s first book, “UNCOMMON TYPE: Some Stories,” features 17 stories, each in some way involving a different typewriter. It’s due out Oct. 24 from Alfred A. Knopf, the publisher said Tuesday.

Among the stories written by Hanks, who owns over 100 typewriters, is one about an immigrant arriving in New York City, another about a bowler who becomes a celebrity and another about an eccentric billionaire.

Hanks said in a statement that he began work on the stories in 2015: “I wrote in hotels during press tours. I wrote on vacation. I wrote on planes, at home, and in the office.”

Cobain’s daughter thanks late dad

Kurt Cobain’s daughter has paid tribute to the late Nirvana frontman on what would have been his 50th birthday.

Frances Bean Cobain posted a brief note on Instagram on Monday. She writes, “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life.”

Her mother, actress and former Hole singer Courtney Love, posted a picture of Frances as a child on Instagram on Monday, with a note, “Your daddy would be proud of you!”

The 24-year-old Cobain was a toddler when her father took his own life at the age of 27 in April 1994.

