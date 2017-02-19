Car owner enjoys giving old classic new life

CRIDERSVILLE — When Frank Spinnati, of Cridersville, purchased his 1947 Ford Coupe eight years ago, the last thing he was thinking was restoring it to its original condition.

He just simply wanted to get it running.

Since that purchase from an owner in Indiana, Spinnati has restored the vintage vehicle with a modern flair. The vehicle has a C4 transmission, power windows, electric wipers, air conditioning and tilt-wheel steering, along with a Ford 302 V8 engine to power it. About the only thing not new are the seats, which came out of a Pontiac Grand Am.

“Its pretty much a new car,” Spinnati said. “Everything in it is new other than the body.”

When Spinnati bought the vehicle, that was all that it was — an old, rundown 1947 body with nothing else. He slowly put the vehicle together piece by piece. He bought the car in the fall eight years ago. It waited in his yard for about six months before he began working on it the following July.

“My wife says I am cheap,” Spinnatti said. “I have never paid more than $4,000 for a car. I like to buy them and fix them up.”

The car is one of four classics that Spinnati owns using the same plan. He also has a 1948 Ford two-door sedan, a 1965 Ford pickup, and a 1955 Mercury two-door hard top.

Spinnati enjoys taking the car to car shows, most in the area but some in Cincinnati, Michigan and Indiana.

