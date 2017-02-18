Cheryl Parson: Cruise calls no guarantee of clear sailing

A couple of years ago, out in California, Scott Lawrence received a phone call from a “nice gentleman” working for a company called Caribbean Cruise Line. The caller offered a two-day free cruise from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas. Scott explained to the caller he lived in California, and a two-day cruise just didn’t fit into his plans. The guy then sweetened the deal, offering Scott a five-day package for just $900! Scott jumped at the opportunity, and promptly gave him his credit card number.

When Scott called his wife at work, he excitedly told her about the cruise. She questioned him as to how a free trip somehow turned into a $900 charge. It was at this time they decided to do a little investigation into Caribbean Cruise Line, finding out that the company has an “F” rating with the BBB.

Scott then called the company and demanded a refund. It’s been two years, and he still hasn’t received his money back.

Consumers need to be extremely careful when responding to phone calls from anyone offering a chance to win a “free cruise.” These “free cruises” could end up costing the “winners” hundreds or thousands of dollars and actually be more expensive than if booked directly with the cruise line or through a trusted travel agent. Plus, there is often a mandatory, high-pressure timeshare sales presentation you’ll have to attend.

Scott was scammed over the phone, but these “free cruise” scammers also use email, regular mail, Facebook, survey contests and texts directly to your phone to fish for victims.

Of the thousands of calls we get at BBB, one of my favorite things to do is help those who have heard the alluring sound of a cruise ship’s whistle from a scammer.

Here are some tips to protect you from being separated from your money like Scott:

• Don’t fall for the pressure of making an immediate decision. Ask for the address of the company’s headquarters, then check to see if it is an actual business. Check the company’s record with the FTC, the state Attorney General’s office and the BBB.

• Never give your credit card information to someone calling you to sell you something.

• A caller asking for fees for a “free cruise or trip” is an immediate red flag. There are typically add-on fees for air transportation to the port, port charges, taxes, tips and other fees that may not be disclosed.

• Ask for references of people who have taken a similar cruise and contact them.

If you do decide the offer is legit, be sure to:

• Insist you get to examine the contract before agreeing to anything. Demand specifics. Get the name of the cruise line booked, the exact level of accommodations, as well as other transportation and lodging services.

• If you’ve decided to take the plunge, demand secure booking and reservation confirmation numbers from the actual cruise company, hotels and airlines they say you will be utilizing. Then verify that information with those firms.

• Vigorously check your credit card statements and bank statements to make sure your charges match the amount you agreed to. All charges should come from the cruise line, not the travel agency or company selling the package.

If you feel you are a victim of a scam, contact our BBB, the Attorney General, the U.S. Postal Inspections Services toll free (877-876-2455) or the Federal Trade Commission toll-free (877-382-4357).

Here’s hoping that when you do decide to go on a cruise, it will be smooth sailing!

Cheryl Parson is president of the Better Business bureau serving West Central Ohio. The BBB may be found on the Internet at www.lima.bbb.org.

