Editorial: Thought needed on transgender decisions

Should a girl join the Boy Scouts if she identifies as a male?

Should it matter which bathroom you use, as long as you’re comfortable there?

And should a male doll be sold in the American Girls collection?

These are difficult questions to mull. “Transgender” has become a buzzword lately, with some males identifying as females and females identifying as males.

We urge a thoughtful, cautious debate that considers all sides.

On Jan. 30, the Boy Scouts of America made the decision to allow children who identify themselves as boys to enroll in its boys-only program, regardless of what genitalia the child had at birth. The organization won’t rely on what the birth certificate says as the gender, just what the parent places on an application, according to the Associated Press.

This comes after a transgender child in Secaucus, New Jersey, was asked last year to leave a Scout troop after parents and leaders found the child was born as a girl.

The Girl Scouts already allowed transgender children to join its troops. According to its website, “if the child is recognized by the family and school/community as a girl and lives culturally as a girl, then Girl Scouts is an organization that can serve her in a setting that is both emotionally and physically safe.”

Making children feel safe emotionally and physically should be a goal of any organization. Still, organizations considering their policies involving transgender should also consider the emotional and physical needs of the remaining population.

In a June 2016 report, the Williams Institute studied national population-based surveys to build an estimate. It found 0.58 percent of America’s population, or 1.4 million people, identified as transgender. Ohio ranked 34th on the list, with 39,950 people or 0.45 percent of its population saying they were transgender.

That means for every 222 Ohioans, there is one transgender person. We should be careful making changes that could adversely affect the other 221 people.

We don’t wish to incite intolerance or ignorance, but transgender issues aren’t a cultural norm yet. Christianity remains the largest religion in the country, and many denominations haven’t warmed to transgender issues. As much as we need to respect the individuality of the one, we should also respect the boundaries of the others.

It’s reasonable to expect that boys on a Boy Scouts camp-out or girls on a Girl Scouts overnight event are all the same gender. It’s common in our society to suspect the only people in your gender’s bathroom have the same genitalia as you.

That appears to be some of the rationale on a Department of Justice filing on the ongoing transgender bathroom case last week. The new administration backed down from a request by former President Barack Obama asking to allow transgender students in bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identities while the courts hash out what to do with the former president’s guidance.

Texas and 12 other states filed a lawsuit last year challenging it, and a federal judge temporarily blocked the directive in August, meaning children should use the restrooms for the gender matching their birth certificates.

Perhaps in all of this, we can follow the lead of American Girls. According to the Associated Press, the maker of high-end 18-inch dolls will introduce exactly one male doll, “Logan Everett.” The company says he is a drummer with a doll-sized drum kit.

It’s a cautious step into the market, and we should be just as cautious as we step into the market of ideas when it comes to transgender issues affecting such a small portion of our population.

