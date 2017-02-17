Ken Pollitz: Who is a Titan fan forever?

With full deference to Jeff Foxworthy and his acute awareness of the behavioral patterns of the population known as Rednecks, I thought it apropos to venture off toward a somewhat localized yet modified direction. If being a resident in Ottawa and Putnam County for over 25 years qualifies me for anything, I’m not sure it adds up to much! Still, I’m prepared to formulate a particular list. Most probably don’t lose sleep figuring out ways to tell distinguish the peculiarities a lifelong resident and Titan fan from these parts of northwest Ohio called Ottawa and Glandorf. If the occasion ever does arise, permission is granted to any of what follows.

Not a frequenter of Facebook, I’m not sure the acronym, BFF, or Best Friends Forever is still relevant among the social media masses. Regardless, I’ve come up with one of my own which I’ve chosen to coin, TFF. For all the uninitiated, it now stands for, Titan Fan Forever!

So, here we go for all you TFF’s out there, and all you wannabes!

Allow me to open with a bit of academic reminiscence: If you think the Twin Elm Tree has more to do with horticulture that with a high school, you haven’t been around long, have you?

For starters, if you’re not on a first name basis with The Titan Man, I’d gladly introduce you, but suffice to say, you’re not a TFF.

If you’re relegated to sitting in General Admission at the Robert J. Hermiller Gymnasium and have been on the Reserved Seat Waiting List for more than 20 years, you’re probably not a TFF.

If you don’t consider essential to one’s wardrobe T-shirts in either blue or gold with the word “Titans” silk-screened somewhere, of if you can’t chronicle the success of Titan basketball by that dresser drawer filled with those various T-shirts, it’s a virtual certainty you’re not a TFF.

If you don’t annually block out every Friday and Saturday night for basketball games throughout the months of December, January, February and March, and, oh yes, Tuesday and Thursday too, I’m sorry, but you’re probably not a TFF.

If PCL, WBL, LCC and ASVSM mean nothing to you except what you might find in a bowl of alphabet soup, you can’t possibly be a TFF.

If you ever wonder while driving around town why every other driveway has a basketball backboard planted in the ground or on Friday or Saturday nights why every house is empty and dark, it’s unlikely you’re a TFF.

If you think a “caravan” has more to do with a seven-passenger vehicle than a long procession to an away game or you think tailgating is only for football games, you’ve got a lot to learn about being a TFF.

If you’ve never uttered the phrase, “I’m so depressed! We had a down year. We didn’t even make it to the Regional Finals,” you’re probably not a TFF.

If you’ve never debated or argued endlessly at Christmas parties, with a cold one in hand, as to which Titan team ought claim historical supremacy on the Supreme Court, you need to get with the program and become a TFF.

If the voices of Brad Leis, Doug Jenkins and Tom VonSossan are totally unfamiliar to you and you think the Big Kahuna must have something to do with deep sea fishing off the coast of Maine, you need to stop whatever you’re doing and wise up about a TFF.

If you don’t know that the Car-E-It of Ottawa has more to do with what you lift with one hand after a ball game than what you might lift with a jack in your garage, and that The Well of Glandorf has no bucket to draw out water or toss coins into, you’re probably not a TFF.

If you only go to ONU, BGSU, UT and OSU for college games and not O-G tournament games, you’re missing out and know nothing of the TFF.

If you aren’t aware, to the very tenth of a second mind you, how long it takes for the O-G Titan Pep Band to play the school’s fight song, you need some catching up on what is a TFF.

If you can’t, without looking at a banner hanging from the gym wall, name the starting five of each of the three O-G boys state championship teams, and can’t name the names of every 1,000 point scorer who’s ever donned a Titan uniform, there really no chance that you’re a TFF.

If you’ve never had a son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandson, granddaughter, cousin or second cousin, suit up in a Titan uniform, or you find the story unbelievable of a local father, walking through Wal-Mart with his young son one day, and after crossing paths with a noteworthy former Titan basketball player strolling the same aisles, and the dad quickly buys a basketball and Sharpie to ask for an autograph for his kid before they checkout, you’re probably not a TFF.

If you’ve never seen, late into the night, streets lined with frenzied fans covered with toilet paper as buses, fire trucks and squad cars drive by with sirens blaring and kids hanging out windows, you’re probably not a TFF.

And finally, for all you young parents out there, if you have preferred to put stuffed animals of musical mobiles into your child’s crib only to find out parents in these parts put in miniature basketballs, educate yourself on becoming a TFF, buy a ticket or two, get yourself a program, take a seat, if you can find one, and enjoy a night of Titan basketball.

By Ken Pollitz Guest Column

Ken Pollitz moved to Ottawa in 1991 as mission-developer/pastor of New Creation Lutheran Church. His biweekly column provides insights and viewpoints from Putnam County. Contact him at [email protected]

