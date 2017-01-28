Editorial: Time for Lima voters to seek answers

Lima residents have an opportunity to take a hard look at where the city is heading and the road it will be taking to get there, now that we have an official race for mayor of the city.

We look forward to hearing current Mayor David Berger and challenger Keith Cheney talk about their dreams and visions.

We hope to hear the candidates do a S.W.O.T. assessment of the city: What do they think are the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats the city faces? We also would like to know what they think the reputation of Lima is around the region, and why that is so?

Berger and Cheney should talk about business issues, the community, downtown development, sharing services with the townships, crime, poverty, diversity and leadership.

All cities face tough competition for business investment. Most city officials are looking for an epiphany that will bring investment flooding in. In reality, workers and businesses simply want to go somewhere that feels relevant and vibrant. What role can a mayor play in cultivating such an environment for Lima? Is Lima doing all that it can in those areas?

How about retail? The Lima metro area has been known as a destination for retailing, but it faces challenges from Internet shopping as well as upscale shopping centers in nearby bigger cities. How do the two candidates assess the current retail climate in the Lima metro area? How important is a strong retail base to the city?

We also want to hear them discuss opportunities in Lima. Are they equal for everyone in a city that has an African-American population ranging from 25 to 30 percent? We know there are a lot of hurting people in our community who want to improve their lot in life, and there are programs to help them do so. For many reasons, the two aren’t connecting. What do the candidates see as their role?

Then there is the big ugly – crime.

Fair, or unfair, Lima is too often viewed as a city struggling with a crime problem. The current escalation of juvenile crime doesn’t help any. Like all cities, Lima also struggles with a growing drug problem, most notably heroin. How has Berger addressed this? How would Cheney address it?

The next mayor of Lima may also be dealing with a national economic slowdown. Are Lima and the region prepared should that happen? Would the candidates be willing to initiate conversations with township leaders on combining resources such as police and fire in an effort to save tax money? We saw it work on a smaller scale when Fort Shawnee became part of Shawnee Township.

Berger is fond of saying he looks at an election as a grade card on his performance. He’s received passing marks in seven previous elections. Cheney says it’s time for a change.

Voters should listen closely to what they have to say, or not say.

OUR VIEW