December unemployment rates jumped throughout Lima region

LIMA — December was a rough month in the region, as the number of people employed dropped and unemployment rates crept up by at least 0.3 percentage points, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The unemployment rate in Lima rose to 4.8 percent, up from November’s 4.5 percent and last December’s 4.5 percent. The county had 200 more people unemployed, paired with an 300 fewer people employed and a labor force that was 100 people smaller.

Despite the decreases, OhioMeansJobs.com reported there were 1,651 job openings within 20 miles of Lima and 8,490 within 50 miles on Tuesday afternoon.

Statewide, the average unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December. The rate rose in 81 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Despite the gloomy news, the region still accounted for four of the eight lowest unemployment rates in the state, according to ODJFS. Mercer County kept its hold on the lowest rate of the state, rising to 3.1 percent from last month’s 2.8 percent. Hancock County had the fourth-lowest rate in the state, at 3.5 percent.

Putnam County ranked fifth, climbing to 3.1 percent from last month’s 16-year low of 2.8 percent. The labor force shrank by 200 people there, while the number of people working dropped by 300.

Auglaize County ranked eighth, at 3.7 percent, up from 3.4 percent in December. Auglaize County saw its labor force shrink by 100 people while its unemployment grew by 100 people. Its rate was 3.6 percent last December.

The highest unemployment rate in the state, in Monroe County, was 9.6 percent.

By Staff Reports [email protected]