Entertainment roundup: ‘The Last Jedi’ revealed as title for ‘Star Wars’ VIII

NEW YORK — “Star Wars: Episode VIII” finally has a title: “The Last Jedi.”

The Walt Disney Co. announced the title for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga on Monday. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released Dec. 15.

Speculation over just who the last Jedi is immediately ran rampant on social media. “The Force Awakens” chronicled Daisy Ridley’s Rey discovering her powers with the Force, but ended ominously with a withdrawn Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on a remote island. If there’s to be just one Jedi left, Luke’s days could be numbered.

In an interview Monday at the Sundance Film Festival, Mark Hamill said he liked that the title was “straightforward” and “minimalist.”

“They told us that when we were making the movie and I said don’t tell me these things. I talk in my sleep,” said Hamill. “They have us so jacked up with paranoia over leaks.”

Writer-director Rian Johnson has previously said “Episode VIII” will start right where “The Force Awakens” left off.

‘Batman v Superman,’ ‘Zoolander 2’ lead Razzie nominations

NEW YORK — The much-derided superhero clash “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and the far-too-late comedy sequel “Zoolander 2” are the leading nominees for the 37th annual Razzie Awards.

“Zoolander 2” drew nine nods and “Batman v Superman” landed eight in nominations announced Monday for the worst films and performances of 2016. Both are up for worst picture, along with “Gods of Egypt,” ”Independence Day: Resurgence,” ”Dirty Grandpa” and the political documentary “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”

Many nominees are typically acclaimed performers, including Robert De Niro (“Dirty Grandpa”), Naomi Watts (“Divergent Series: Allegiant” and “Shut-In”), Kristen Wiig (“Zoolander”), Johnny Depp (“Alice Through the Looking Glass”), Will Ferrell (“Zoolander 2”), Ben Affleck (“Batman v Superman”) and Julia Roberts (“Mother’s Day”).

“Winners” will be announced Feb. 25.

Lady Antebellum to perform pre-race concert at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH — Lady Antebellum will perform a pre-race concert at next month’s Daytona 500.

The trio of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood will take the stage at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 26, entertaining thousands on hand for “The Great American Race.”

Lady Antebellum has played Daytona before, first prior to the Coke Zero 400 in 2008 and most recently at last year’s inaugural Country 500 music festival. A seven-time Grammy-winning group, Lady Antebellum has enjoyed nine No. 1 hits. The band’s latest single, “You Look Good,” is the first cut from its new album titled “Heart Break,” which is scheduled to be released in early June.

Other Daytona 500 pre-race celebrities include Owen Wilson (grand marshal) and Jordin Sparks (national anthem).

Fox cuts ties with Stacey Dash, George Will, 2 others

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel is cutting ties with some of its paid contributors, including former “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash and veteran conservative columnist George Will.

The network said Monday that it had also declined to renew the contracts of political strategist Ed Rollins and columnist Cal Thomas.

Dash hasn’t appeared on Fox since September. She attracted a lot of attention in a short time, instigating a feud with BET by saying the network promotes segregation and being suspended for using a profanity on-air to refer to former President Barack Obama’s views on terrorism.

All of the commentators were hired when Roger Ailes led Fox. The former chairman left Fox left summer amid accusations of sexual harassment, which he has denied.

Baldwin to host ‘SNL’ for record 17th time

NEW YORK — At the dawn of the Donald Trump administration, “Saturday Night Live’s” own Trump — Alec Baldwin — will be back as the show’s guest host for the 17th time.

The NBC show said Monday that Baldwin will host the Feb. 11 show. Baldwin, who has been portraying Trump on a semi-regular basis this season, has hosted the venerable comedy show more times than any other person.

SNL said that actress Kristen Stewart will debut as a host on the Feb. 4 show.

Alessia Cara will be the musical guest on Stewart’s show, with Ed Sheeran performing on Baldwin’s show.

