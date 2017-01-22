St. Marys man shares birthday with dream car

ST. MARYS — A classic car owner can often find the car of his dreams in the last place he would think of looking.

Brian Engel, of St. Marys, was looking for a set of golf clubs in Lima in 1995 when he happened to drive by a pharmacy and saw a 1973 Dodge Challenger sitting in the parking lot.

“I pulled in there and waited on the guy to come out,” Engel said. “I asked him if he wanted to sell it. He said it wasn’t for sale.”

Engel slipped the man his business card just in case. The next day, Engel received a call.

“He asked me if I still wanted to buy it,” Engel said. “He drove it down to me the next day, and I bought it.”

Engel had a certain amount of money to spend on a car he was looking for, offered it, and the seller took the offer.

Engel soon discovered another piece of significant information about the car as he examined the paperwork on the vehicle. It came off of the production line March 29, 1973. Engel’s birthday is, of course, March 29, 1973.

The car is just one of several classics that Engel owns, but he admits the Challenger is his favorite. He said people often confuse it as being a Dodge Charger.

“Everyone was always saying, ‘nice Charger,’” Engel said. “So I went and put the Challenger emblems on it. It’s a Challenger.”

Engel said he and his wife like to travel to car shows. He said they put about 1,000 miles on the car in 2016 traveling to and from shows.

Brian Engel, of St. Marys, shares a birthday with his classic 1973 Dodge Challenger. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_RealWheels.jpg Brian Engel, of St. Marys, shares a birthday with his classic 1973 Dodge Challenger.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]