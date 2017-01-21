Cheryl Parson: Top ten scams of 2016

2016 was a big year for scams! Our Better Business Bureau serving West Central Ohio received thousands of calls from people that had a suspicious call or had fallen for a scam. If you receive a call like one of the top ten listed below, simply hang up immediately! It’s a scam!

1. IRS – you receive a telephone call from someone claiming you owe back taxes, and there’s a bench warrant for your arrest unless these taxes are paid. You must immediately pay or face arrest. Very threatening. You are instructed to pay with a prepaid card, such as Green Dot, iTunes, Amazon gift card or to wire money.

2. Microsoft Computer Scam – you receive a call from someone claiming to be a technician stating they received a report you are having a problem with your computer. The caller states he can fix your problem and walks you through commands to give him access to your computer. But to fix your computer, there is a fee, and you must give them your credit card number. Once the caller has control of your computer, he can steal any personal information and installs a virus, shutting your computer down.

3. Grandparent Scam – you receive a call from someone claiming to be your grandchild, and they have been arrested. They need your help to pay bail. You need to send the money by Western Union. The caller begs you not to tell Mom or Dad.

4. Government Grants – You receive a call stating you’ve been selected to receive a free government grant which you don’t have to pay back. But to receive this grant you must pay taxes on the money. Once you have paid the taxes, you will receive the money either by check, or it will be delivered to you in a box.

5. Sweepstakes/Lottery – you receive a call claiming you are a winner. But before you can receive your winnings, you must pay the taxes on the winnings by either Western Union or a prepaid card.

6. Medical Calls – you receive a call from a person you assume is from your insurance company or Medicare. Sometimes you are asked if you are on Medicare and have back or knee problems. If so, you are eligible for a back or knee brace ordered by your doctor. Sometimes the caller says your doctor has ordered you a back brace. The caller states all he needs is your Medicare number to process the request.

7. Fake Checks – When purchasing or buying something on a site such as Craig’s List, the buyer writes a check for more than the purchase price of the item, then requests you cash the check and send the difference back to him or a third party in the form of a check.

8. Debt Collection – you receive a call claiming you owe a past due debt. The caller threatens you with a lawsuit, arrest or wage garnishment unless you pay immediately.

9. Puppy Purchasing – you are looking for a certain breed of puppy and find one online. When you correspond with the seller, you’re not permitted to go see the puppy; everything is done online. Once you agree to purchase the puppy, you’re instructed to wire money, which includes the purchase of the puppy and shipping. Days later you are told to wire more money for insurance or additional shipping charges. Bottom line, there is no puppy for sale.

10. Student Loan Relief Programs – you receive a call stating “you can have your student loan discharged” or “call us today to qualify for loan forgiveness.” The problem is, you need to pay an upfront fee, and often their claims are bogus.

BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU

By Cheryl Parson Better Business Bureau

Cheryl Parson is president of the Better Business bureau serving West Central Ohio. The BBB may be found on the Internet at www.lima.bbb.org.

