Cheryl Parson: Don’t let burglars ruin Christmas season

For many, the Christmas holiday is the busiest, happiest time of the year. Visiting family and friends, giving and receiving gifts, and taking a vacation break before the new year are just a few of the festive and exciting things that add to the frenzy.

But it’s important to keep in mind that, for burglars, it is their busiest season too! To ensure a burglary doesn’t ruin this year’s holiday season for you and your loved ones, follow these basic steps.

Whether you’ve opened your gifts already or they’ve yet to be opened, make sure they are not visible from outside your home. It’s not uncommon this time of year to see beautiful Christmas trees all lit up, with dozens of gifts underneath. Burglars often drive by or peek in windows to size up potential targets. If those gifts are in plain sight, how can they resist? Remove the temptation.

Burglars are always looking at what you put out for the garbage. That box for the 50-inch TV or the latest PlayStation are dead giveaways of the brand-new goodies inside your home. Do your best to break down the packaging and put it in the trash can or garbage bags.

Thieves and burglars love the nighttime. They do their best work after dark, when no one can see them. Make sure your home is well lit. Use motion sensors to detect movement around your house and turn on lights. Ideally, lights should be on each corner of your home to protect you from approaches from any direction.

As silly as it may sound, make sure your doors and windows are locked. If you have a home security system, be sure to activate it. It is amazing how often burglaries happen by thieves just walking through an unlocked door or breaking into a home where the security system hasn’t been armed. Another tip for those that do have home security systems is to make sure that your control pad isn’t visible from any window. Thieves can simply look in to see if it is activated.

If you plan on traveling during the holiday break, be sure to make your home appear as if someone is there. Put lights on the interior and exterior of your home on a timer. Program them to come on at different times so burglars won’t feel so sure your house is empty. Don’t forget to stop newspaper and mail delivery. Burglars really do look for newspapers piled up in the driveway.

A loud TV or radio can be a better deterrent than an alarm system. If you don’t want to have your TV on while you’re out of town, there a $20 device you can buy that works on a timer and simulates the flickering glow of a real television. (Find it at faketv.com.) When they see the light from a television, most people assume someone must be watching it.

If it snows while you’re out of town, get a trusted neighbor or friend to create car tracks and foot prints into the house. An unused, snow-covered driveway broadcasts that no one is home.

Regardless of whether or not you’re traveling, resist the temptation to post on social media. Potential burglars are social media predators. They sift through the posts for information on the gifts you’ve gotten or when you plan to leave your home for the evening or vacation.

Taking these steps will help make sure a burglarizing Grinch won’t steal your Christmas cheer.

Be safe and happy the rest of this holiday season!

By Cheryl Parson Better Business Bureau

Cheryl Parson is president of the Better Business bureau serving West Central Ohio. The BBB may be found on the Internet at www.lima.bbb.org.

