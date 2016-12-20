Entertainment roundup: Dick Van Dyke to appear in upcoming sequel to ‘Mary Poppins’

LOS ANGELES — Dick Van Dyke will appear in Disney’s upcoming sequel to “Mary Poppins.”

Van Dyke played chimney sweep Bert in the 1964 original as well as the elderly banker, Mr. Dawes. He tells Entertainment Tonight that in “Mary Poppins Returns,” he’ll play Mr. Dawes’ son.

The 91-year-old comedy legend says he’ll be going to London in the spring to shoot his part, which he calls “a little song-and-dance number.”

He tells The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will be set 20 years after the original.

Emily Blunt is set to play Mary Poppins. Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury and “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda will also star.

Schumer buys back family farm

Amy Schumer has given her father an early holiday gift by buying back the farm her family once owned.

Schumer posted a screengrab on Instagram on Monday of her delivering the news to her father on a video call. She also posted a video of herself as a child walking through a cornfield on the farm. She added in the caption, “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.”

Schumer didn’t say where the farm is located.

The comedian told The New York Times in 2013 that her family went bankrupt when she was 9.

SiriusXM home to Baldwin, 2 Dope Queens podcasts

NEW YORK— The satellite giant SiriusXM is giving a radio home to several popular podcasts, picking up 11 programs produced by New York’s WNYC Studios, including Alec Baldwin’s “Here’s the Thing” and the irreverent “2 Dope Queens.”

Starting Jan. 9, the programs will air on SiriusXM’s Insight channel, a news-talk station that frequently has a comic bent.

Sirius currently airs a handful of podcasts among its 170 channels that reach 31 million subscribers, including one with Neil DeGrasse Tyson. The deal with WNYC announced Tuesday aligns the satellite network with the second-most popular producer of podcasts behind NPR, potentially giving those programs a much wider audience.

The two-time Peabody Award-winning “Radiolab,” hosted by Jad Abumrad and Robert Krulwich, will make it on to SiriusXM. “Freakonomics Radio,” which discusses the oddities of human behavior, and “2 Dope Queens” hosted by Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, are among the nation’s most popular podcasts. Actor Baldwin is frequently in the news, particularly with his “Saturday Night Live” portrayal of Donald Trump.

Owners of ‘Happy Together’ lose copyright case

ALBANY, N.Y. — Radio stations don’t have to get permission — or pay compensation — to the owners of old music recordings in order to play the recordings, the state’s highest court ruled Tuesday in an ongoing legal dispute between Sirius XM Radio and the owners of The Turtle’s 1967 hit “Happy Together.”

The Court of Appeals determined that New York common law does not recognize a “public performance right” that would enable the owners of old records to require radio stations to seek permission or render payment before playing the music. At issue in the case is recordings made before 1972, when new federal copyright laws went into effect.

Flo & Eddie Inc., a company owned by two of The Turtles’ founding members, sued Sirius in federal court for copyright infringement, arguing that its rights were violated when Sirius plays The Turtle’s pre-1972 songs without permission or compensation. Because the suit involved questions about state law, it spawned legal contests in New York, as well as in Florida and California.

According to the New York decision, written by Judge Leslie Stein, there is no state law establishing such a right. Stein also noted that record companies and artists have long “had a symbiotic relationship with radio stations, and wanted them to play their records to encourage name recognition and corresponding album sales.”

Daniel Petrocelli, the attorney for Sirius, said the lawsuit “was simply an effort by record companies to extract more money, beyond what they receive when people buy or download their music.”

