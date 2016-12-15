Entertainment roundup: Dolly Parton telethon raises $9M for wildfire victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton says a star-studded telethon for those affected by recent wildfires in her native Tennessee has brought in about $9 million.

Parton headlined the Tuesday night event that was broadcast on several cable networks and livestreamed online. Parton says in a statement that all donations have yet to be counted, but the total stands at around $9 million. The total is expected to rise in the coming days as mail donations are counted and the telethon is rebroadcast.

The money goes to the Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund. It will provide $1,000 each month for six months to families who lost their primary residence in the fires.

The fires in Tennessee’s Sevier County spread to more than 2,500 structures and killed 14 people.

NBC to launch all-Olympic channel

NEW YORK — NBC is bringing year-round Olympic programming to the United States.

After years of trying, the U.S and International Olympic Committees have agreed with NBC on a package that will offer year-round Olympic programming, focused on U.S. athletes, the parties announced Thursday. NBC will launch a new U.S. television network branded “Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA” in the second half of 2017.

Scott Blackmun, the CEO of the USOC, calls the partnership “a wonderful way to turbocharge one of fastest-growing fan bases that’s out there.”

That channel will complement the IOC’s Olympic Channel, which launched on a worldwide digital platform after the Rio Games.

The programming will include archival footage and documentaries, along with original Team USA programming contributed by the USOC.

Florida agency paid Pitbull $1M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rapper Pitbull released his $1 million contract with Florida’s tourism marketing agency via Twitter Thursday, two days after the House speaker sued to find out details of the agreement that included the production of a video for the song “Sexy Beaches.”

Pitbull tweeted “(asterisk)FULL DISCLOSURE - FLORIDA(asterisk)” with a link to the 11-page agreement to produce the “Sexy Beaches” video for Visit Florida and to promote the hashtag #LOVEFL on his social media sites and during concerts.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran filed a lawsuit Tuesday in an attempt to have details of the contract disclosed. Visit Florida refused to say how much it paid the rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, or details of the arrangement, saying it was a trade secret.

Corcoran found that unacceptable, saying taxpayers should know how Visit Florida was spending its money.

“It is unfortunate that it took litigation to lift the veil of secrecy on this particular contract,” Corcoran said in a statement released by his office. “This was a long unnecessary journey through claims of trade secrets, threats of prosecution, and corporate welfare paid for by taxpayers.”

The video features images of women frolicking in the surf and sand as well as pictures of iconic Florida hotels such as Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau and the pink Don CeSar Hotel in St. Pete Beach. It ends with an image of #LOVEFL written in the sand.

The song includes lyrics like, “I want to go somewhere exotic/Let the sun massage my body/Meet a sexy stranger in the lobby.”

HGTV host: It’s been a crazy few days

LOS ANGELES — HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa has opened up days after he and his wife and “Flip or Flop” co-host Christina El Moussa announced their separation.

Tarek El Moussa posted a picture of himself and his daughter on Instagram on Wednesday night. He wrote, “It’s been a crazy few days but we love our kids so much!!”

The former couple told People magazine in a story published Wednesday that they have dated other people amid the split.

On Monday, the El Moussas announced that they were separating six months after law enforcement was called to their California home.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says they found Tarek El Moussa May 23 walking with a gun in a state park near the home. Deputies say he gave up the weapon and surrendered others in the home. No charges were filed.

‘Nutcracker’ opens after costume theft

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Even after the Nutcracker’s mask and the Sugar Plum Fairy’s tutu were stolen, a Rhode Island ballet company is going on with the show with the help of ballet companies from across the country.

Festival Ballet Providence Artistic Director Misha Djuric said he would have had the dancers perform in street clothes if he had to, because he didn’t want the theft to ruin the holiday tradition for the community or for the dancers and children who have spent long hours rehearsing for “The Nutcracker.”

Djuric discovered in November that 57 costumes and costume parts were missing from a warehouse in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He was most shocked that the angel’s harps and wings used by children were gone.

“Can you imagine my kids going on stage without the wings,” he said. “I will cry.”

Dolly Parton poses with Don McLean during a taping for Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. Parton has lined up an all-star list of performers for a three-hour telethon to raise money for thousands of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in Tennessee wildfires. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_114060782-4206bc3fb5e04cce95a700c74c69dd48.jpg Dolly Parton poses with Don McLean during a taping for Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. Parton has lined up an all-star list of performers for a three-hour telethon to raise money for thousands of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in Tennessee wildfires. Mark Humphrey | AP