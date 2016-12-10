Cheryl Parson: Ho-ho-hold on before falling for December scams

It’s December, and scams are in full swing. Here are a few to be aware of:

1. It’s the giving time of year, and scammers hope to take advantage of your feelings of generosity. Two recent natural disasters are fueling scammers’ efforts. Bogus charity calls are being made on behalf of the victims of Tennessee’s wildfires as well as last week’s devastating tornadoes.

2. Another of the hottest scams currently is one where someone calls to say you have received a government grant in the amount of $9,000. You don’t have to qualify for the grant; the government is just going to give it to you because you are a good citizen! The only stipulation to receive the grant is you cannot purchase drugs with the money. Oh yeah… to receive this “free” grant you must pay a $200 processing fee.

3. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I received three calls on my land line from “John.” On each of the phone calls John claimed the IT department had detected a problem with Windows on my computer. John wanted me to give him my computer passwords and information so he could log on to my computer and “fix the problem.”

Playing along, I told him I wasn’t having any problems with my computer. John persisted, saying in broken English, “I have report you have problem with your computer.” Still playing the game, I asked him, “What did the report say?” John’s flustered response was, “You have problem. I can fix.”

I thought I’d throw him a curveball, saying, “John, the problem is I don’t have a Windows operating system. I have a Mac computer.” John hesitated a second or two but finally replied, “That’s OK. I can fix for you.” I told him no and hung up.

4. Online computer scams with a new twist are happening frequently. The twist is an ominous, official looking alert message pops up on your screen claiming there is a problem with your computer. It instructs you to call a service number. Once you call the number, the person answering the phone gives you the name of a legitimate company – for example: Geek Tech Team. The person tells you that, for a fee, they can correct your computer. Believing the company is legitimate, you give them access to your computer. Bad idea. Always check out the company before giving control of your computer. A good question to ask is: How do they know you are having any problems with your computer?

Learn to recognize scammers and especially How Not to Pay.

• Always check out a charity or company before you give. There are several sites to investigate whether a charity or company is legitimate. For businesses, check with the local BBB; the Attorney General’s website (www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov); the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving site (www.give.org); or CharityNavigator.org.

• Always be careful if a charity or company pressures you to make a decision immediately.

• Be extremely wary of requests for your credit card number or if they refuse to send you information.

• If you are asked to pay by MoneyGram, Green Dot Card, Western Union or the latest favorites, iTunes or Amazon gift cards, you should immediately recognize it is a scam. Legitimate businesses almost never solicit these forms of payment.

These are only a few of the scams hitting our area. If you would like to know more, give our office a call. Always call to check out an unfamiliar charity as well as any calls that seem questionable. And also remember How Not to Pay!

BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU

By Cheryl Parson Better Business Bureau

Cheryl Parson is president of the Better Business bureau serving West Central Ohio. The BBB may be found on the Internet at www.lima.bbb.org.

