Legal-Ease: Recovering attorneys’ fees

Anyone who has been involved in a civil lawsuit knows that it is expensive to fight in court. In addition to court costs and expenses related to the notices and documents that are filed, attorneys’ fees also usually add up quickly.

When someone is aggrieved and is forced to litigate (the legal term for resolving a dispute in the courts), the person usually wants to be put in the same place financially that that person was in prior to the incident or experience. The law is designed to provide that justice, but it is subject to the transaction costs of participating in the system. In other words, the attorneys’ fees and other court costs are almost always not recoverable by the winning person.

The principle that attorneys’ fees are not recoverable as a part of a lawsuit is called the “American Rule” for attorneys’ fees. In the United States, in contrast to British law, upon which our legal system was based, attorneys’ fees for the winning party in a lawsuit are not paid by the losing party.

There are four primary exceptions to the American Rule. First, if someone sues someone else regarding breach of a written contract and that contract itself includes a provision that requires that losing person to pay the winning person’s legal fees, the losing person is required to pay the winning person’s legal fees.

Second, a written law passed by a legislative body may provide that the winning person can recover attorneys’ fees from the losing person. For example, the Consumer Sales Practices Act is a consumer protection law designed to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive or unconscionable acts in the context of advertising or selling consumer goods and services. Recovery under the CSPA includes payment of attorneys’ fees.

Third, certain successful claims against insurance companies can include payment of attorneys’ fees. If somebody’s own insurance company wrongfully denies a claim or wrongfully refuses to pay a claim that should be covered or paid, the insurance company could be acting in bad faith. If a policyholder recovers from his or her insurance company, the money owed to the policyholder can include attorneys’ fees.

Notably, the ability to assert a bad faith claim is individual to the person who has the insurance policy. In other words, only a policyholder can sue his or her own insurance company for bad faith. Thus, I cannot sue someone else’s insurance company with a claim bad faith in order to bootstrap in the recovery of attorneys’ fees.

Fourth, sometimes people sue over frivolous or ridiculous disputes. If a lawsuit is completely frivolous or ridiculous, a judge can order the person bringing the frivolous suit to pay the other person’s legal fees. This principle applies to individual filings made in lawsuits, too. For example, in the midst of a lawsuit, if one person files a motion to delay or obstruct the case, that filing could be considered frivolous and sufficient justification for the Judge to order the filer to pay the other person’s legal fees.

Lee R. Schroeder http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Schroeder-Lee-RGB-2.jpg Lee R. Schroeder

LEGAL-EASE

By Lee R. Schroeder Guest Columnist

Lee R. Schroeder is an Ohio licensed attorney at Schroeder Law LLC in Putnam County. He limits his practice to business, real estate, estate planning and agriculture issues in northwest Ohio. He can be reached at [email protected] or at 419-659-2058. This article is not intended to serve as legal advice, and specific advice should be sought from the licensed attorney of your choice based upon the specific facts and circumstances that you face.

Lee R. Schroeder is an Ohio licensed attorney at Schroeder Law LLC in Putnam County. He limits his practice to business, real estate, estate planning and agriculture issues in northwest Ohio. He can be reached at [email protected] or at 419-659-2058. This article is not intended to serve as legal advice, and specific advice should be sought from the licensed attorney of your choice based upon the specific facts and circumstances that you face.