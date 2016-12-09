Editorial: ‘Heartbeat’ bill deserves to be law

Science and conscience say the same thing. Now it’s time for the laws to catch up.

It’s time for Gov. John Kasich to sign the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” and prevent abortions on babies under 6 weeks old.

The bill passed the Ohio Senate this week as part of a reform of Ohio’s child abuse and neglect reporting law. The Ohio House concurred with the Senate on it on Tuesday, sending the bill on to Kasich for his signature. If he signs it or doesn’t veto it within 10 days, it becomes law.

The rule requires doctors to test for a fetal heartbeat. If there’s one detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy, then the doctor can’t perform an abortion. Anyone violating it could be found guilty of a fifth-degree felony.

The heartbeat is a common-sense standard of life. We all agree the absence of a heartbeat at the end of a life marks death. Why wouldn’t it mark the beginning of life?

Some critics don’t understand why the rule would’ve been passed as part of a package of laws involving child abuse. We can’t think of any abuse as horrid as killing a child with a heartbeat.

“They are both about protecting children, both the born and unborn,” state Rep. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, said during discussion Tuesday night. “Today we can take a stand. We can stand up for the most innocent among us, the unborn. Today in Ohio, we put an end to the practice of killing babies while they’re still in the mother’s womb.”

The legislature also passed a separate ban on abortions after 20 weeks, the “Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.” We think the heartbeat standard is the right standard and worthy of the governor’s signature, though.

We understand the constitutional concerns some people had, including Senate President Keith Faber, R-Celina. Some constituents pressured Faber to bring the issue up in the Senate, going as far as television ads to pressure him.

But with one Supreme Court seat already open for President-elect Donald Trump to fill and other vacancies anticipated, the status quo could be changing on the country’s highest court.

“New president, new Supreme Court justice appointee, changed the dynamic,” Faber told the Toledo Blade after the vote. “I think it has a better chance (to survive a constitutional challenge) than it did before.”

Predictably, there are now outside forces pressuring Kasich to veto the legislation. National campaigns are in force to reject the rule, which would make Ohio’s laws one of the toughest in the country. There are at least six national campaigns online to reject it.

But this isn’t a national campaign or national issue. It’s an Ohio issue, brought up by the people we sent to Columbus to represent our interests.

We urge Gov. John Kasich, who campaigned for president earlier this year saying he respected the sanctity of human life, to prove he understands where science and conscience come together and sign the bill into law.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_editorial-icon-sunrise-3.jpg

OUR VIEW