Hunnell column: John Glenn never forgot hometown

The first time I met John H. Glenn Jr. in the flesh was in the fall of 1978. Then U.S. Senator Glenn came to his namesake high school’s final football game as we wrapped up a 10-0 season. He stayed for the entire game and visited the locker room afterward, shaking hands with every player.

Needless to say, I was in awe, seeing a legend come to life. I grew up in a U.S. Navy household and the former Mercury astronaut and Marine Corps fighter pilot was someone I admired long before moving to Ohio and living in his hometown of New Concord.

As he approached, I was as nervous as I had been before the game, perhaps more. But there was no need. Mr. Glenn congratulated me with a warm handshake and a bright smile. He asked me what position I played and what I enjoyed most about school. When Mr. Glenn learned I was a senior, he asked what my plans were after graduation, listening intently as I told him my plans to attend Ohio University and major in journalism.

He smiled, wished me well and moved on, leaving a stunned teenager in his wake.

In short, the man who was the first American to orbit the earth made a half-dressed high school football player feel 10 feet tall.

To those of us who grew up in and around New Concord, it was Mr. Glenn’s unique ability to demonstrate his care about people that transcended his fame as a politician, astronaut and military hero. He was the hero — but he had an innate ability to make others feel the center of his attention.

In 1962, Mr. Glenn made worldwide news when his Friendship 7 space capsule orbited the earth. It was the darkest days of the Cold War and America needed a hero. It couldn’t have found a better one than Marine Col. John Glenn.

He truly had the right stuff.

During his space flight, “Roger, zero Gs and I feel fine” was the space motto we learned long before Neil Armstrong took his famous one small step for man. Mr. Glenn was greeted on his return with a ticker-tape parade in New York City and was feted around the world as a hero.

He was already the original All-American hero. Mr. Glenn earned six Distinguished Flying Crosses flying 149 combat missions during World War II and the Korean Conflict.

But Mr. Glenn never forgot his small town roots in the small village of 2,400 people about an hour east of Columbus. Born in nearby Cambridge in 1921, Glenn moved to New Concord when he was 2 years old as his dad opened a plumbing business and the family home also accepted local college students as boarders.

When Mr. Glenn launched his short run for the presidency in 1984, he came home to make the announcement, speaking on the steps of the John Glenn Gymnasium at Muskingum University in New Concord. His attempt failed badly, but Mr. Glenn served longer as a U.S. senator from Ohio than any other leader and the love of his hometown never waned.

Mr. Glenn put his hometown back on the map in 1998, returning to space aboard the shuttle Discovery. At 77, he was the oldest man ever in space. Signs saying “God Speed John Glenn” were up all over town and a new generation of village residents learned of their legendary son.

As I heard the news of his death Thursday , I recalled the second time I met Mr. Glenn. He returned to his high school in 1979 to speak at the graduation ceremony for the first time. I listened to his words of encouragement and then crossed the stage to get my diploma. He smiled, shook my hand and wished me well again.

A twinkle in his eye made me think Mr. Glenn remembered the high school football locker room several months earlier.

The village mourned his passing on Thursday. A website for the John and Annie Glenn historic site published a statement with the news. I am certain town residents greeted the news with sadness, though most everyone knew the 95-year-old was in failing health.

Legends die hard and there was never a bigger legend than Mr. Glenn.

God speed, John Glenn. Zero Gs and I imagine you’ll feel fine again.

It’s the rest of us who feel the pain of your passing.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Carl-Hunnell.jpg

By CARL HUNNELL Guest Columnist

Carl Hunnell graduated from John Glenn High School in 1979 and Ohio University in 1983. He spent 30 years in the newspaper business, the final 13 as managing editor of the Mansfield (Ohio) News Journal. He is now the public information and community outreach supervisor for Richland County Children Services and writes as a hobby.

Carl Hunnell graduated from John Glenn High School in 1979 and Ohio University in 1983. He spent 30 years in the newspaper business, the final 13 as managing editor of the Mansfield (Ohio) News Journal. He is now the public information and community outreach supervisor for Richland County Children Services and writes as a hobby.