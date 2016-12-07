Pearl Harbor’slesson endures75 years later

Frederick DeLong of Cridersville was just 29 years old when he lost his life at Pearl Harbor 75 years ago today.

What began as a beautiful Sunday morning in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, quickly turned into “a date which will live in infamy.” In less than two hours, two waves of Japanese planes devastated the U.S. Pacific fleet and destroyed most of the U.S. military planes on the island of Oahu.

DeLong was among the 1,100 who died on the USS Arizona. The total deaths that day would top 2,400.

The United States had been caught off guard. Officials in Washington missed the signals that war was imminent, and never guessed Hawaii would be a target. The American public also was unprepared.

We were taught a lesson in a sneaky, cruel way. It was a lesson we were served again on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists crashed jetliners full of civilians into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington DC.

Our nation must never forget that our way of life — who we are, what we stand for, our freedom — will forever remain at peril. Despite America’s great power, it is vulnerable to the enemies it has, the ones it has yet to know, and those from within — as we were reminded during last week’s terrorist attack at The Ohio State University.

Having a strong intelligence network and military is a must.

Paul Stout, Wayne Rader, Ed Wallace and George and Virginia Sebenoler of Lima all understood this. So did Don Rhinock of Fort Shawnee, Jim Welker of Elida and Fred Berry of Fort Jennings. They all survived the Pearl Harbor attack, and for years, would visit schools and service clubs to drive that message home.

Firsthand descriptions of Dec. 7 have dwindled as our survivors have departed us, but the lesson of Pearl Harbor still endure.

Hostilities exist. There is no blinking at the fact that our people, our territory and our interests are in danger.

Landscape http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_pearl.jpg Landscape