Sleigh full of Christmas factoids

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go.

That means plenty of silver and gold for businesses, according to these facts and figures provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.

$23.8 billion

The estimated retail sales by the nation’s department stores (including leased departments) in December 2015. That’s a decrease of $0.4 billion in retail sales from December of the previous year.

Leased departments are separately owned businesses operated as departments or concessions of other service establishments or of retail businesses, such as a separately owned shoeshine parlor in a barbershop, or a beauty shop in a department store. Also, retail sales and inventory estimates have not been adjusted to account for seasonal or pricing variations.

14.3%

The estimated percentage of total 2015 sales for department stores (including leased departments) in December. For bookstores, the estimated percentage was 12.4 percent.

23.7%

The estimated increase in the end-of-month inventories by our nation’s department stores (excluding leased departments) between August and November 2015.

$55.7 billion

The estimated value of retail sales by electronic shopping and mail-order houses in December 2015 — the highest estimated total for any month last year.

$27.1 billion

The fourth quarter 2015 after-tax profits for all retail trade corporations with assets of $50.0 million and over, up from $18.3 billion in the third quarter of 2015.

$1.1 billion

The value of U.S. imports of Christmas tree ornaments from China between January and September 2016. Imports from China led the way with 92.0 percent of the total imports of Christmas tree ornaments.

$346.0 million

The value of U.S. imports of Christmas tree lights from China between January and September 2016. Christmas tree lights imported from China accounted for 87.0 percent of the total imports for that product.

560

The number of locations nationwide that primarily produced dolls, toys and games in 2014, an increase of 15 locations from 2013 (545). They employed 6,215 workers in the pay period including March 12, a decrease of 323 employees from 2013 (6,538). California led the nation with 93 establishments.

