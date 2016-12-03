Legal-Ease: Analyzing risks and taxes for best business entity

Individual people in business seldom have all the components to start or maintain a business. For example, a certain person may have a business idea or patent, relationships with many potential buyers for an existing product or financial reserves sufficient to support a growing company. However, individual people alone seldom possess all those necessary components to create or maintain a business. Thus, one person will frequently join with one or more other people who have what the first person does not have. Then, different people bringing different components can complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

A classic case of a joint venture that combined strengths of different people was Christopher Columbus’s first trip to America. Columbus had an idea and experience. The royalty of Spain had money to finance the trip.

Clients who want to start a business or bring in other people to join in an existing business will often ask me which structure will best facilitate business success among the participating people while also protecting the participants from business risks and issues that the other participants may have independent from the contemplated business relationship.

Traditionally, corporations and partnerships were the two most frequently used business arrangements. Corporations are formal, include owners who each own shares or stocks and usually is governed by a board of directors or trustees. A corporation is as close to being a “separate person” as can be legally contemplated. Notably, shareholders in a corporation are not usually personally responsible for the corporation’s obligations.

In contrast, even if subject to a written agreement, partnerships are much more informal. Partners in a partnership are generally personally responsible for obligations of the partnership’s business. Limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships are offshoots of the partnership entity paradigm.

Over the last 20 years, the law has allowed LLCs, a structure incorporating the liability protections of corporations with the informality of partnerships.

Sometimes, when organizing business structures, people will ask me whether they should have a C corporation or an S corporation. The distinction between a C corporation and an S corporation only deals with how the corporation is taxed.

C corporations are typically taxed on their income, and then the shareholders are taxed on their dividends or returns from the corporation. S corporations earn income, but the tax is paid by the individual shareholders.

There are benefits and disadvantages of corporations’ different tax treatments, and analysis of what is best undertaken by a professional accountant or attorney with business or tax experience.

Partnerships as entities are not taxed. Whatever the partnership as an entity earns is added to the income calculation for each of the individual partners, who are each responsible to pay the tax attributed to that partner.

LLCs can be taxed as either an S corporation or as a partnership.

Determining a proper business structure includes analysis of the business’s risks, operational expectations and the co-owners’ similarities and differences. The business determination process should also include at least some analysis of the various structures’ tax implications to the owners.

Lee R. Schroeder http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Schroeder-Lee-RGB.jpg Lee R. Schroeder

LEGAL-EASE

By Lee R. Schroeder Guest Columnist

Lee R. Schroeder is an Ohio licensed attorney at Schroeder Law LLC in Putnam County. He limits his practice to business, real estate, estate planning and agriculture issues in northwest Ohio. He can be reached at [email protected] or at 419-659-2058. This article is not intended to serve as legal advice, and specific advice should be sought from the licensed attorney of your choice based upon the specific facts and circumstances that you face.

Lee R. Schroeder is an Ohio licensed attorney at Schroeder Law LLC in Putnam County. He limits his practice to business, real estate, estate planning and agriculture issues in northwest Ohio. He can be reached at [email protected] or at 419-659-2058. This article is not intended to serve as legal advice, and specific advice should be sought from the licensed attorney of your choice based upon the specific facts and circumstances that you face.