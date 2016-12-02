Lawrence S. Huffman: When the going gets tough

The most serious crime which I prosecuted in my career was the shooting death of Lima police officer William Brown on Jan. 5, 1974, by an 18-year-old man named Ross Caudill.

At that time, there was located at the northwest corner of Robb Avenue and Cole Street, a small gas station. Just north of the gas station was a coin laundry. The gas station was tended by one of Caudill’s high school classmates. On a January 1974 evening, he enlisted another of his classmates to drive him to the laundry on a pretext of picking up some laundry. He went through the laundry, out a rear entrance, and down to the gas station where he entered, armed with a pistol and robbed the attendant.

While that was going on, Officer Brown drove into the pump area of the station, exited his cruiser, and walked into the gas station to buy a pack of cigarettes. Caudill’s back was to him. Brown was immediately suspicious and told him to turn around. As he turned, Caudill opened fire, mortally wounding Brown, who lived just long enough to radio for help from his cruiser.

Caudill immediately left the scene, returned to the laundry, and left the same with the proceeds of the robbery. In answer to Brown’s call, other officers, ambulances and the curious arrived. The attendant described the robbery but did not reveal he knew the robber personally from school. However, as the night went on, and the smoke settled, he told the police that Ross Caudill was the shooter. They went immediately to his family home and were admitted by his father, who took them up to Caudill’s bedroom. They arrested him and a quick search produced the gun which was proven through ballistics to be the fatal weapon.

As they were leaving the home with him handcuffed, he ran. They quickly ran him down and he was arrested on a charge of murdering a police officer while in the course of his duty. The friend who drove him to the laundromat and the attendant both gave statements naming Caudill as the shooter. Ballistic evidence matched Caudill’s gun with the death bullets. The stolen money bag was recovered where he had hidden it. Caudill gave a statement admitting the shooting. The evidence was overwhelming.

A lawyer was appointed to represent him and the usual pretrial skirmishing went on. No plea bargain was possible and Caudill’s lawyer was prescient enough to know what a jury would do. Thus, he waived the jury and demanded trial by a three-judge court. He probably figured there was more chance for confusion in that forum than with 12 citizen jurors. Upon arraignment on the charges, he entered a plea of no-contest to the charge. The situation was now that three judges would have to decide two things. One, whether he had killed Bill Brown while in the course of his duty, and two, whether he should be extended mercy. If not, the penalty was death. If mercy was granted, life in prison, subject to parole.

Now, a no contest plea means that the defendant, while not admitting his guilt, is willing to have the matter decided on the basis of the undisputed facts presented to the court.

Therefore, in order to determine Caudill’s guilt or innocence, it is necessary for the court to know the facts of the alleged crime. Myself and my prosecuting team spent two days calling witnesses and introduced the overwhelming evidence of Caudill’s guilt.

After hearing the evidence, the court retired to deliberate on its verdict and to decide whether or not to impose the death sentence. After several hours of deliberation, the court returned and found Caudill guilty of first degree murder for the killing of a police officer while in the course of his duties. They then moved on to the issue of sentencing. They announced that their verdict was two votes for the death penalty and one judge abstaining on the issue of sentencing. You “gotta be kidding me.” Abstaining! Since it was not a unanimous verdict, the death sentence could not be imposed. Caudill was summarily sentenced to life in prison. The verdict did not reveal which of them had abstained.

None of them would ever respond to a question on the subject. I had my suspicions that only the Allen County Judge could have done something so quirky. This is a long-running case so stay tuned and you will hear more.

Moral of the Story: Some judges just can’t do hard things.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Huffman-Larry-cmyk.jpg http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Huffman-Larry-RGB.jpg

By Lawrence S. Huffman Guest Columnist

Lawrence S. Huffman is an attorney in Lima and a guest columnist in The Lima News.

Lawrence S. Huffman is an attorney in Lima and a guest columnist in The Lima News.