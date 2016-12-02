Entertainment roundup: TV’s ‘Full House’ home is staying in the Tanner family

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco home featured in television’s “Full House” has sold to the producer who created the show.

KGO-TV reports veteran TV producer Jeff Franklin bought the 3-bedroom Victorian in August.

It was on the market for more than $4 million.

The real estate agent had declined to say who bought the home in San Francisco’s lower Pacific Heights neighborhood.

The home’s exterior was used as the Tanner family’s residence in the original show.

Inside scenes were filmed on a set in Burbank, California.

The shots were used again in the recent “Fuller House” reboot of the show on Netflix.

The report says the new owner plans to repaint the front door red, just like in the original show.

Previous owners had painted it a seafoam green.

Luke Bryan slaps heckler from stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country star Luke Bryan took care of a heckler without skipping a beat during a concert this week by taking a swing at the man from the stage with his microphone still in hand.

Bryan was performing his single “Move” at the Charlie Daniels’ all-star Volunteer Jam in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday when the outburst occurred. Fan video shows Bryan shouting, “Come on!” before stepping forward and slapping the man with his fingers while still holding onto the mic.

Bryan then continued with the song while seemingly unfazed by the incident.

Bryan’s publicist says in a statement that the man was making “crude hand gestures” toward Bryan and that security personnel saw the man’s “disruptive actions” and escorted him out.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs in Miami

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Hot, sticky and sweaty, rapper Kendrick Lamar performed Thursday night inside a spaceship-looking dome on the beach as part of the Art Basel Miami Beach festivities.

During the intimate 75-minute show, Lamar first took off his outer shirt and continually wiped sweat from his face, jokingly complaining that if he had to sweat all night long that the crowd better show him some love.

Midway through the show he took several water bottles from the stage and passed them out to the audience. By the end, the Grammy-award winning rapper thanked the crowd of about 400, guessing that some had “lost 10 pounds in sweat.”

“That’s enough (expletive) sweat to last a lifetime,” he said sincerely, thanking the crowd for not caring about mussing up their “cardigans” and fancy clothes so they could jump and dance during the close-quartered show.

J. Cole’s track has people guessing

NEW YORK — A track off J. Cole’s forthcoming album has some people playing the guessing game on who he’s taking shots at.

Cole doesn’t mention anyone by name on “False Prophets,” but some on social media are speculating he’s rapping about a few stars, including Kanye West. One verse goes: “Ego in charge of every move, he’s a star/And we can’t look away due to the days that he caught our hearts.” He also rhymes, “When he tell us he a genius but it’s clearer lately/It’s been hard for him to look into the mirror lately.”

Other lyrics allude to rappers who don’t write their own lyrics and are quick to jump on new musical styles. Drake has been accused of not writing some of his own rhymes this year.

Reps for Cole didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

“False Prophets” was released Friday and is included on Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only,” which is set to drop Dec. 9.

Cicely Tyson performs at Ebony gala

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Cicely Tyson performed a Langston Hughes poem as she accepted a lifetime achievement award from Ebony magazine.

Adding years and grit to her voice, Tyson recited “Mother to Son” from memory, telling the audience at the magazine’s annual Power 100 gala Thursday that “Life for me ain’t been no crystal stair.” When she got to the line about “don’t you turn back,” people cheered.

It was a moving moment in a jubilant evening celebrating the achievements of black leaders in business, science, education and entertainment. Cedric the Entertainer hosted the private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Tyson said that while she’s grateful for the lifetime achievement honors and “indebted” to late Ebony founder John Johnson, it may be too soon for her to receive such recognition.

“How do these people know that I’ve already lived my life?” quipped the 91-year-old actress, whose recent credits include “How to Get Away With Murder” and “House of Cards.”

