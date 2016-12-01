Selena Gomez rules Instagram 2016 with most followers, likes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Selena Gomez rules Instagram.

The photo-sharing site released its year-end data Thursday showing the 24-year-old pop star has the most followers of any celebrity (103 million) and was responsible for nearly all of the most-liked celebrity posts in 2016.

Gomez beat out bestie Taylor Swift (93.6 million followers), Beyonce (88.9 million followers) and Kylie and Kendall Jenner (79.5 million and 68.9 million followers, respectively) to top the site’s list of most popular celebs. The only men among the top 10 were soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (82.3 million followers) and Dwayne Johnson (71 million followers).

Gomez also had eight of the 10 most popular celebrity photos and seven of the top 10 celebrity videos.

Her most popular picture, with 5.2 million likes, is an ad for Coke. It shows the singer in a red dress, her lips around a red-striped straw in a bottle she holds with long red fingernails. Other popular snaps show her performing onstage and posing with a fan. Ronaldo posted the other two photos on the list: both of him with the Euro 2016 trophy.

Gomez’s top video, with 20.1 million views, shows her dancing and singing with a young fan.

Swift, Kim Kardashian and soccer star Leo Messi claimed the other three spots on the list of top celebrity videos. Swift’s video is of her cat. Kardashian’s and Messi’s are of their children.

Apart from the celebrity stats, the site also said that Disney and Universal theme parks were the most popular places among its 500 million active users over the past year. Other oft-Instagrammed spots include New York’s Times Square and Central Park and the Eiffel Tower and Louvre museum in Paris.

The site said the most popular emoji in 2016 was the heart and the top hashtag was #love.