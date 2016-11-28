Gas prices tumble in Lima region

LIMA — Prices dropped 7.6 cents for regular unleaded gasoline since last week in Allen County, according to prices reported on GasBuddy.com.

The average price Monday morning was $1.995 in Allen County, according to the website. It’s down 9 cents from last month’s average, but it’s 16.4 cents higher than last year’s average. Prices have steadily declined in the region since topping off at $2.427 in June.

The average price in Ohio was $2.021, making it the 16th least expensive state in the country. Ohio’s prices dropped 4.6 cents per gallon from the previous week.

“Prices at the pump generally fall in December,” Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said in a press release. “In the last four years we’ve seen the U.S. average price of gas increase just once in December (in 2013). … Over the past four years the average decline from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 has been 15 cents per gallon and I’d have to think most of us would be pretty happy with that.”

The lowest average price in the region was in Van Wert County, at $1.873 per gallon. Hardin County was next at $1.924, followed by Shelby ($1.941), Hancock ($1.986), Mercer ($2.007), Putnam ($2.009) and Auglaize ($2.018) counties. Logan County had the highest average, at $2.035.

This week’s highly anticipated meeting among OPEC members Wednesday in Vienna could be anticlimactic, Laskoski said.

“Early last week WTI crude had climbed above $48 (per barrel) but was unable to hold on and in late trading Friday had slipped below $46,” Laskoski said. “And that probably ties directly to doubts about Iraq, Iran and the likelihood that Russia, the largest non-OPEC oil exporter, will agree only to a freeze and not a production cut of its own, which OPEC says is essential for the cartel to implement its plan to cut back by 1 million barrels per day.”

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_GasPrices.jpg