Entertainment roundup: Gold medalist wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

LOS ANGELES — Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez can add a “Dancing with the Stars” crown to her 2016 haul after winning the 23rd season of the ABC reality competition.

The 16-year-old gymnast took home the Mirrorball Trophy after the conclusion of a two-episode finale Tuesday night. Hernandez and partner Val Chmerkovskiy received a perfect score for one of their dances during the finale and 38 points out of a possible 40 for another.

They beat out Canadian race car driver James Hinchcliffe and his partner, Sharna Burgess, for the crown. Former NFL star wide receiver Calvin Johnson and partner Lindsay Arnold came in third.

Hernandez told host Tom Bergeron that the trophy is another step in her goal to “inspire others” as she goes on with her journey.

Gucci Mane gets engaged on Atlanta Hawks’ ‘Kiss Cam’

ATLANTA — Rapper Gucci Mane took full advantage of the “Kiss Cam” while attending an NBA game in his hometown of Atlanta, using his scoreboard appearance to pop the question to girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir.

Video of the proposal on Tuesday night shows Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, getting down on one knee and presenting Ka’oir with a sizable ring after the couple was shown on the scoreboard in a heart-shaped frame. The model and fitness guru quickly said yes and was given with a bouquet of roses from the Atlanta Hawks’ mascot.

Tuesday was dubbed Gucci Mane night at the Hawks’ Philips Arena. The rapper performed at halftime.

It seems the only drawback to the night for Gucci Mane was the game, which the Hawks lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 112-94.

HG Wells’ ghost story published for first time

NEW YORK — Here’s an odd story, from long ago: A man by the name of Meredith has converted a room in his house to a cluttered, dirty study. Meredith has a taste for Scotch whisky and one day asks a visiting friend, the story’s narrator, if he doesn’t notice something odd about the ceiling.

“Don’t you see it?” he said.

“See what?”

“The — thing. The woman.”

“I shook my head and looked at him.”

“All right then,” he said abruptly. “Don’t see it!”

This brief hybrid of ghost tale and detective story is called “The Haunted Ceiling” and its author is H.G. Wells, later known for such science-fiction classics as “The Invisible Man” and “The Time Machine.” He apparently wrote “The Haunted Ceiling” in the mid-1890s, when he was around 30, and left it unseen by others. It debuts this week, more than a century later.

“The atmosphere of this story was vintage Wells in that his stories always had the theme of an individual who is completely alone and is struggling to understand something mysterious,” said Andrew Gulli, managing editor of The Strand Magazine, a literary quarterly in which “The Haunted Ceiling” appears.

“At times, you’ll finish the story questioning whether you’ve read something either psychological or macabre.”

Doctor indicted after drug death of guitarist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama doctor is accused of illegally prescribing drugs that contributed to the overdose death of longtime 3 Doors Down guitarist Matt Roberts earlier this year, court documents show.

Newly unsealed records show Dr. Richard Snellgrove of Fairhope, Alabama, is charged with illegally prescribing Fentanyl, an opioid pain medication, and another drug to Roberts days before he was found dead of a overdose in August in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Records show Snellgrove, 59, was named in a six-count federal indictment in October. The charges were not made public until a judge unsealed them last week.

An attorney representing Snellgrove, Dennis Knizley, said Wednesday that the physician did nothing wrong.

“If medication played a role in Mr. Roberts’ death it was because of improper use, not anything that was attributed to anything Dr. Snellgrove did,” he said.

Roberts lived in Spanish Fort, Alabama, near Mobile, at the time of his death; he was 38. A grand jury in Mobile returned the indictment.

Laurie Hernandez, left, and Val Chmerkovskiy celebrate after winning the 23rd season of the celebrity dance competition series, “Dancing With The Stars,” in Los Angeles. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_113705097-9ca5f17453b54d45b34039bbd2f90f7c-1.jpg Laurie Hernandez, left, and Val Chmerkovskiy celebrate after winning the 23rd season of the celebrity dance competition series, “Dancing With The Stars,” in Los Angeles. Eric McCandless | ABC via AP