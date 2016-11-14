Entertainment roundup: Vandals break tusk of Roman elephant statue

ROME — Police in Rome are investigating the apparent vandalism of the famed Elephant and Obelisk statue designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini in the Piazza della Minerva near the Pantheon in Rome.

Rome cultural authorities said Monday that vandals overnight broke off the tip of the elephant’s left tusk, which authorities recovered at the foot of the statue. Police were checking video in the area to identify the vandals.

The statue of an elephant carrying an obelisk on its back was commissioned by Pope Alexander VII. It was placed in the square in front of the Santa Maria Sopra Minevra Basilica in 1667.

Another Bernini statue, the La Barcaccia fountain at the bottom of the Spanish Steps in Rome, was vandalized by Dutch soccer fans in 2015.

Family sold ‘Go Cubs Go’ just before song took off

CHICAGO — Folk singer Steve Goodman’s “Go Cubs Go” about his beloved Chicago Cubs is a hit decades after he died — and months after his relatives sold the rights to his song collection.

That means they shared the joy of hearing fans at Wrigley Field belt out the song during this World Series-winning season, but a lot less money.

Nielsen says the song has climbed to No. 21 in digital sales.

Goodman’s relatives still get the songwriter’s share of royalties for the song he recorded weeks before he died of leukemia in 1984. But they don’t get the larger sum that goes to the owner of the publishing rights.

They’re not complaining, though. Rosanna Goodman tells the Chicago Sun-Times the song’s surging popularity is a fitting memorial to her father.

Edvard Munch painting could fetch $50M at Sotheby’s

NEW YORK — A work by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch is poised to sell for more than $50 million at Sotheby’s auction of impressionist and modern art.

“Girls on the Bridge,” a seminal work from 1902, depicts a cluster of girls huddled on a bridge in a country village. It sold in 1996 for $7.7 million and again in 2008 for $30.8 million, each time setting a record for the artist.

The auction is scheduled for Monday evening in New York City.

In 2012, Munch’s work “The Scream,” one of the most iconic images in art history, sold for $119.9 million at Sotheby’s. It became the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction, a record that has been broken four times since.

Pablo Picasso’s “Women of Algiers (Version O)” now holds that distinction. It sold last year for $179.4 million.

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ heading to Broadway

NEW YORK — A hit comedy from London that’s been called “‘Fawlty Towers’ meets ‘Noises Off’” is heading to Broadway.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” will begin performances in March at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. It stars the original West End cast of Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit.

The play centers on the fictitious Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society attempting to stage a 1920s murder mystery — and everything that can go wrong, does. The show was written by Lewis, Sayer and Shields, all ensemble members of Mischief Theatre, an improv theater company.

Producers include Kevin McCollum, Catherine Schreiber, Kenny Wax and filmmaker J.J. Abrams, making his theatrical and Broadway producing debut.

Festival founded by Pete Seeger is returning

BEACON, N.Y. — Organizers say a New York music festival founded by the late folk legend Pete Seeger will resume next year.

Clearwater’s Great Hudson River Revival will return to the village of Croton-on-Hudson, New York, on June 17-18, 2017.

The Beacon, New York, based environmental group Hudson River Sloop Clearwater canceled this year’s festival because of financial issues.

Seeger and his wife, Toshi, started the Clearwater festival in 1978.

The proceeds help support a floating classroom the group launched in 1969. The sloop is a 106-foot replica of the vessels that sailed the Hudson River in the 18th and 19th centuries. It’s recently undergone a restoration.

