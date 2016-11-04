Editorial: Candidates should pay for security

Every election season, we’re thrilled to see a candidate on the presidential ticket come to our region. We just wish they’d stop inviting us out to dinner and asking us to pick up the tab.

The campaigns should pick up their fair share of the costs of coming, instead of leaving it on taxpayers to pay for the additional security required when they campaign here.

Every time a major candidate comes to town, the campaign consults with the area police departments and sheriff’s offices. Someone will say how many people are needed, then it’s up to local law enforcement to make it happen, whether there’s money for it or not.

Consider when Gov. Mike Pence came July 29, right after the Republican convention, for a Friday night stop in Lima. That visit cost Lima taxpayers $4,131 in overtime, according to figures from the Lima Police Department. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office racked up $1,815 in overtime associated with that visit, according to the sheriff’s office.

That’s nearly $6,000 of your money spent so he could come to town and speak, which you paid whether you supported or opposed the Republican platform.

These figures don’t even count the non-overtime hours spent focusing on preparations, security sweeps and live detail at the venue instead of fighting crime in our region.

These numbers are similar to the overtime accumulated when President Barack Obama visited Lima during the 2012 campaign, with Lima picking up $3,080 in overtime and the sheriff’s office tallying $3,000 in OT.

This is where we applaud the forward-thinking people of Canton. That city charged the Trump campaign $20,000 up front before a Sept. 14 visit, to cover local fire and police security around its venue, as well as paying for rental of the facility.

The mayor of Canton essentially said the city couldn’t afford to give away the services after efforts to cut $5.1 million from its budget. The community said it would charge the same up-front fee if Democrat Hillary Clinton wanted to use the same facility.

The campaigns certainly have the money to spend, given the $1.3 billion spent on elections this year, according to the Federal Election Commission. Clinton’s campaign raised $497.8 million as of Friday. Trump’s campaign raised $247.5 million. Even Libertarian Gary Johnson, at $11.2 million fundraising, or Green Party candidate Jill Stein, at $3.5 million, could afford to chip in for security.

Instead, this money will be needlessly spent on endless commercials, trying to influence your vote instead of letting the facts do that.

With all the talk about needing campaign finance reform, one reform we think is long overdue is assessing an up-front fee for security. We’re excited to see the candidates up close and personal on our home turf, but we shouldn’t expect our cash-strapped local governments to shoulder the burden.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_editorial-icon-sunrise-1.jpg

OUR VIEW