Entertainment roundup: Kunis promises intolerance for gender bias

LOS ANGELES — Mila Kunis says in a new essay that anytime she experiences gender bias at work, she’s going to speak up about it.

The 33-year-old actress-producer says in the essay published on the Medium website Thursday that women have been conditioned to believe that their livelihoods might be threatened if they speak out against sexist behavior.

She says a producer once told her she’d “never work in this town again” when she refused to pose “semi-naked” for a men’s magazine to promote a film.

More recently, she says, another producer described her in a business email as “One of biggest actors in Hollywood and soon to be Ashton’s wife and baby momma!!!”

Kunis, who is expecting her second child with husband Ashton Kutcher, said the comment “reduced my value to nothing more than my relationship to a successful man and my ability to bear children.” She pulled out of the project.

She characterized the remark as one of the “micro-aggressions that devalue the contributions and worth of hard working women” and promised not to stand for it anymore.

Kunis writes that she is “fortunate that I have reached a place that I can stop compromising and stand my ground, without fearing how I will put food on my table.”

She says she hopes that by adding her voice to the conversation, working women feel more empowered and “a little less alone.”

Netfilx’s ‘Longmire’ to shoot in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Netflix series “Longmire” will return to New Mexico to produce its sixth and final season.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Santa Fe Film Office Director Eric Witt says production on the 10-episode season will begin in March. He says the series will use locations in and around Santa Fe, Pecos, Los Alamos and Las Vegas.

The contemporary crime drama is set in Wyoming and based on the “Walt Longmire” mystery novels authored by Craig Johnson.

The series stars Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips and Katee Sackhoff and is produced by The Shepherd/Robin Co. in association with Warner Horizon Television.

Buble’s 3-year-old son diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble says he and his wife are “devastated” after learning their 3-year-old son has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 41-year-old Canadian singer and his wife, Argentine TV actress Luisana Lopilato, said in a statement Friday that their son, Noah, is undergoing treatment in the U.S.

“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well,” the statement said. “We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

Buble didn’t say what type of cancer his son has or when he was diagnosed.

The couple’s younger son, Elias, was born in January.

Buble has been promoting his latest album, “Nobody But Me,” which was released two weeks ago.

Plaza, Cera almost had Vegas wedding

Aubrey Plaza says she almost married her “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” co-star Michael Cera in Las Vegas.

The actress tells RuPaul’s “What’s the Tee?” podcast that she and Cera took a road trip from Chicago to Los Angeles and came close to tying the knot in Sin City. She says they dated for a year and a half and still love each other. She describes the soft-spoken Cera as “a weird little freak” and “one of the funniest people” she knows.

The former “Parks and Recreation” star told The Advocate magazine earlier this year that she falls in love with both men and women.

