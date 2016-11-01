Past stars to pay tribute to Marshall

LOS ANGELES — Ron Howard is among those set to guest star in a tribute to late TV sitcom king Garry Marshall in an episode of “The Odd Couple” next week.

Marshall died in July at 81. He developed the original “Odd Couple” TV series from the 1970s and acted in the current CBS version in an April episode, playing the father of Matthew Perry’s character.

The Hollywood Reporter says Howard and fellow stars of Marshall’s “Happy Days,” including Marion Ross, Don Most and Anson Williams, will take part in the “Odd Couple” tribute. Marshall’s sister, Penny Marshall, is set to appear along with Cindy Williams. The pair played the title characters in Marshall’s “Laverne & Shirley.”

The episode is set to air on CBS on Monday.

Beyonce, Jay Z dress as Barbie and Ken

Beyonce and Jay Z boxed themselves up to pose as Barbie and Ken this Halloween.

The couple shared an Instagram photo early Tuesday showing them striking doll like poses inside oversized boxes describing them as “Black Barbie” and “Black Ken.” Their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joined them, wearing a leather Barbie jacket.

The family has been busy dressing up this Halloween. Beyonce posted a montage of pictures of the family dressed in the style of 1990s female rap group, Salt-n-Pepa.

Spruce will star as Rockefeller Christmas tree

NEW YORK — A 94-foot Norway spruce from the northern foothills of New York’s Catskill mountain range has been chosen as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Organizers say the tree will be cut Nov. 10 at the Oneonta home of Angie and Graig Eichler.

The spruce will arrive in Manhattan on Nov. 12 and begin a round of intensive wardrobe fittings.

The tree’s 50,000 lights will be switched on during a live television broadcast Nov. 30.

Bono first man to make Glamour’s Women list

NEW YORK — Glamour’s annual Women of the Year list always takes in a lot of territory, from noteworthy fashionistas and sports heroes to social justice activists and business leaders.

Enter Bono: The first Man of the Year among the magazine’s Women of the Year, all to be honored at a Nov. 14 ceremony in Los Angeles.

“We’ve talked for years about whether to honor a man at Women of the Year and we’ve always kind of put the kabash on it. You know, men get a lot of awards and aren’t exactly hurting in the celebration and honors department,” said Cindi Leive, Glamour’s editor-in-chief.

“But it started to seem that that might be an outdated way of looking at things, and there are so many men who really are doing wonderful things for women these days. Some men get it and Bono is one of those guys,” Leive said in a recent interview.

The U2 frontman has turned his attention, his high-volume voice and presence as an activist, squarely on women and girls who need it the most, those in extreme poverty around the world. Last year, Bono and his One campaign launched a “Poverty is Sexist” movement, armed with facts and figures.

Garry Marshall arrives at the 2016 TV Land Icon Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 10. The Hollywood reporter says CBS’ “The Odd Couple” will pay a star-studded tribute to Marshall on its Monday episode. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_113302125-fdaf8d46aad942ebb9be3c52aa7448e6.jpg Garry Marshall arrives at the 2016 TV Land Icon Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 10. The Hollywood reporter says CBS’ “The Odd Couple” will pay a star-studded tribute to Marshall on its Monday episode. Rich Fury | Invision/AP