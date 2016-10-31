Entertainment roundup: Adele opens up on postpartum depression, alcohol

NEW YORK — Adele has opened up about parenting, her struggle with postpartum depression and alcohol use in a new interview.

The 28-year-old singer tells Vanity Fair she made what she called “the worst decision” of her life after having her son, Angelo, who’s now 4. She says she eventually had to spend some time alone in order to overcome her postpartum depression.

Adele also touched on cutting back on her drinking and quitting smoking. She says “having a hangover with a child is torture.” She says she used to be a “massive drinker,” but now only indulges in two glasses of wine a week.

The comments are in the December issue of Vanity Fair, which hits newsstands Thursday.

Adele wraps up a nearly yearlong tour of Europe and North America on Nov. 21.

Google treats users to Halloween game

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google is offering users a treat this Halloween with a Harry Potter-like game.

Monday’s Google Doodle gives users the chance to help a wand-wielding cat named Momo make its way through a wizard academy and defeat ghosts by doodling lines on the screen.

In a blog post, the search engine giant says creating a game that allowed users to doodle while playing “was very exciting for us.”

The game is a hit if social media is any judge. Some people are posting their scores on Twitter, while others were inspired enough to doodle their own art based on the game.

Ansari, Bezos, Flint heroes to be honored

WASHINGTON — A mother and a college professor who exposed the Flint, Michigan, water crisis are being honored with American Ingenuity Awards.

Smithsonian magazine announced Monday that the winners of prizes for innovations in art, science and culture include Michigan mother LeeAnne Walters and Marc Edwards, the Virginia Tech professor she recruited to test the water.

Others include comedian Aziz Ansari; Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon.com; “space archaeologist” Sarah Parcak, who finds ancient sites using satellites; and Christopher Gray, whose Scholly app matches students to scholarships.

Other honorees include director David Lynch, who is bringing meditation to inner-city schools; and the band OK Go, for a music video shot in zero gravity and directed by band member Damian Kulash with Trish Sie.

The ceremony is Dec. 8.

World’s oldest active theater actor dies

MOSCOW — The wife of Russian actor Vladimir Zeldin, who has been described as the world’s oldest working actor, says that he has died in Moscow. He was 101.

Russian news agencies quoted his wife, Ivetta Kapralova, as saying he died early Monday in a Moscow hospital.

The actor shot to stardom with the role of a shepherd in “They Met in Moscow.”

The shooting began a few months before the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. The 26-year old Zeldin was conscripted and sent to the front line before Josef Stalin’s order recalled him to Moscow to continue the shoot.

Zeldin, whose career spanned from iconic movie parts in the 1940s to theater appearances in recent years, was due to appear on stage in early November.