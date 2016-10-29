Editorial: Ohio should act on Cupp’s digital assets proposal

You can control what happens to your car when you die. You can direct what happens to your house when you head to the great beyond. You can even say what happens to your beloved pets when you leave this life.

Yet, in Ohio, you have relatively little say in what happens to your accounts with Apple, Facebook, Google and Yahoo when you pass away.

That’s why we’re grateful to state Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Allen County, for co-sponsoring a bill to establish what happens with your “digital assets” when you die.

House Bill 602, the “Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act,” aims to give Ohioans better control and communication over their wishes upon death between internet service providers, subscribers and the subscribers’ next of kin. It pushes that, like your physical assets like that car, house or pet, your executors, administrators and surviving spouses should be able to access your online life to follow your wishes.

“In today’s world when many Ohioans post photos, comments, and personal communications online, it is important to ensure that our laws provide for after-death access to these treasures or otherwise fulfill the maker’s wishes,” Cupp said in a press release. “I am pleased to sponsor this legislation, in coordination with the Ohio State Bar Association, to ensure a person’s online assets are properly handled after a person’s death.”

A similar measure passed in 21 other states, so Ohio has a good framework from which to start.

It’s pretty frightening how little control you have otherwise.

According to research by the Ohio State Bar Association, different providers have different standards.

“Apple appears, by far, the most restrictive of the providers, noting in its iCloud Terms of Service that ‘any rights to your Apple ID or Content within your Account terminate upon your death,’” Lori L. Kuchmay reported to the OSBA.

The OSBA also found Facebook wouldn’t let family members log into your account, but it would honor their request to remove the page or turn it into a memorial page. Yahoo won’t allow access to the account, but it could help you close or delete it for privacy concerns.

Microsoft and Google have introduced tools that you can use to pass access to your accounts if you die or become incapacitated.

The variety among just those four providers proves how important Cupp’s legislation could be for a grieving family member to gain access to an account. Think of how many passwords a person could have online. Then think of the real purchases someone may have made, ranging from rights to play music to different pieces of expensive software, that should be transferred once you’ve died.

We’re hopeful the Ohio House and Senate will take the appropriate action to consider and pass this legislation, simplifying the process. It’s time the laws acknowledged the important presence the online world takes in our lives and offers some of the same pathways and safeguards of the real world onto the digital world.

OUR VIEW