Entertainment roundup: Phelps secretly took plunge in June, marrying girlfriend

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Michael Phelps took the plunge in June, secretly marrying his longtime girlfriend two months before the Olympic great completed his last gold-medal haul.

The Arizona Republic reports the 31-year-old swimmer wedded Nicole Johnson on June 13. That’s a little more than a month after the former Miss California USA gave birth to their son, Boomer.

The newspaper has posted a copy of a marriage license that shows Phelps and Johnson were married in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Neither Phelps nor Johnson said anything about the wedding. Johnson posted a picture of her with Phelps and Boomer on Instagram on the day of the ceremony with the caption, “Such a memorable night with my lil fambam.”

Phelps won five gold medals at the Rio de Janeiro Games, his last coming Aug. 13 to increase his overall total to 23.

Tamblyn announces she’s expecting a baby girl

LOS ANGELES — Actress Amber Tamblyn says she is expecting a baby girl.

The 33-year-old actress writes in an essay for Glamour magazine that she is “going to be a mother soon. I’m pregnant, with a daughter on the way.”

Tamblyn has been married to actor-writer David Cross since 2012. This will be the first child for both.

Tamblyn’s essay about sexual harassment, motherhood and the possibility of a female president was published online Wednesday. In it, she writes that we live in “a world build by and for men” and that she hopes her future daughter won’t have to deal with the kind of marginalization and sexual harassment past generations of women have faced.

Rapper Kevin Gates gets 180 days in jail for kicking fan

BARTOW, Fla. — Rapper Kevin Gates has been sentenced to 180 days in jail after being convicted of kicking a female fan at a Florida concert last year.

News outlets report a Polk County jury found Gates, who was sentenced Wednesday, guilty of battery after he was captured on cellphone video kicking 19-year-old Miranda Dixon at Lakeland’s Rumors Nightclub, where he performed last August.

Dixon, who was in the crowd, testified that she tugged on Gates’ pants twice to get his attention for her friend. After the second time, she says Gates kicked her so hard that she fell back and passed out.

Gates’ attorney Jose Baez argued his client was battered by the woman before Gates kicked her and that Dixon has a financial motive in the case, saying that she had a civil lawyer.

Sotheby’s to auction Rockwell painting on 1944 election

NEW YORK — A painting by Norman Rockwell that depicts the undecided voter sentiment during the 1944 presidential election — much like the 2016 race — will be the highlight of an auction of American art in New York.

“Which One? (Undecided; Man in Voting Booth)” shows a man standing in a voting booth clutching a newspaper while pondering the choice between Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Republican Thomas E. Dewey.

The painting comes from the estate of horse racing executive Ogden Mills Phipps, who acquired it in 1985. Sotheby’s will offer it on Nov. 21 with a pre-sale estimate of $4 million to $6 million.

Rockwell is best known for his covers of The Saturday Evening Post that capture the spirit and popular culture of everyday American life.

Fox shares baby photo 2 months after giving birth

Megan Fox has shared a photo of her new baby boy.

Fox posted a picture on Instagram of her lying next to an infant Wednesday. The 30-year-old actress gave birth to Journey River in August. He’s her third son with husband and former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green.

The couple also has 4 and 2-year-old boys.

Fox filed for divorce from Green in Aug. 2015. The couple hasn’t publicly said whether they planned to follow through with the breakup.

