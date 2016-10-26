Entertainment roundup: Gingrich to Kelly: You’re ‘fascinated with sex’

NEW YORK — In a heated television exchange, Newt Gingrich told Fox News Channel host Megyn Kelly that she is “fascinated with sex” and challenged her to call Bill Clinton a sexual predator.

She declined, and ended their interview on her show Tuesday night by suggesting the former House speaker take some time for anger management.

The riveting confrontation revived dormant ill will between the Trump campaign toward Kelly that dates to his anger at her asking him at a pre-Republican primary debate more than a year ago to account for statements about women. Trump boycotted a later GOP debate when Fox wouldn’t remove Kelly as a moderator.

Gingrich, a former Fox contributor interviewed Tuesday as a Trump surrogate, and Kelly began arguing when she asked him about allegations by several women that the Republican presidential candidate had groped them or kissed them against their will.

“You are fascinated by sex and you don’t care about public policy,” Gingrich said.

“Me? Really?” Kelly replied with a slight laugh.

Gingrich interrupted Kelly when she began a statement by saying, “if Donald Trump is a sexual predator.” He accused her of slapping that label on Trump. Kelly said she’s not taking a position on it, “unlike you.”

Gingrich asked Kelly whether she wanted to comment on whether the Hillary Clinton ticket has a relationship to a sexual predator. Kelly said her program had covered past allegations made against former President Bill Clinton and noted that Bill Clinton — unlike Trump — wasn’t a current candidate for president.

“I want to hear your words: Bill Clinton, sexual predator,” Gingrich said. “I dare you. Say ‘Bill Clinton, sexual predator.’”

Kelly ignored his request.

Chesney to receive Pinnacle Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kenny Chesney will receive the Pinnacle Award during the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards, joining Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift as the only recipients.

The award, created in 2005, recognizes an artist who has achieved global prominence through performances and record sales and the highest degree of recognition. Over his career, Chesney has eight CMA awards, including four entertainer of the year awards. His new album, “Cosmic Hallelujah,” comes out Friday and features a hit duet “Setting the World on Fire” with Pink.

Chesney has 28 No. 1 country songs and has sold in excess of 30 million albums. He is considered one of music’s top touring artists.

The CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 2 on ABC.

Ciara, Wilson announce pregnancy

Ciara is expecting her first child with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, three months after the couple tied the knot.

Both stars announced the pregnancy by sharing the same photo on Instagram on Tuesday night. Ciara, who turned 31 Tuesday, says she is “excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give.” Wilson calls the baby , “The Greatest Blessing of All.”

This is the 27-year-old Wilson’s first child. Ciara has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Wilson and Ciara famously abstained from sex before their July wedding in England. They had been dating since early last year.

Man charged with mayhem after incident at Kerr’s home

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged an Australian man in an attack on a security guard outside supermodel Miranda Kerr’s home earlier this month.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Shaun Anthony Haywood was charged with attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

Haywood is accused of entering Kerr’s property in Malibu on Oct. 14 and slashing a guard’s face with his own knife. The guard shot Haywood three times during the confrontation.

The Brisbane native, who faces up to life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Efforts to find a lawyer for Haywood were unsuccessful.

Kerr, an Australian, rose to fame as a model for Victoria’s Secret and was married to actor Orlando Bloom.

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News host Megyn Kelly she is “fascinated with sex” amid criticism of her coverage of sexual misconduct accusations against GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. The heated exchange came Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, on Kelly’s program. Kelly responded to Gingrich’s comment by saying she’s “not fascinated by sex,” but is “fascinated by the protection of women.” http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_113201754-5afc735511e74369974f3f999c180616.jpg Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News host Megyn Kelly she is “fascinated with sex” amid criticism of her coverage of sexual misconduct accusations against GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. The heated exchange came Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, on Kelly’s program. Kelly responded to Gingrich’s comment by saying she’s “not fascinated by sex,” but is “fascinated by the protection of women.”