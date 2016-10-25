Elida, Celina to play for D-II district title in girls soccer

ELIDA — Shawnee scored first.

And that’s all it took for Elida to find the gas pedal and begin racing through the midfield nearly at will.

Elida scored the match’s final four goals to post a 4-1 victory over Shawnee in the Division II girls soccer district semifinals Tuesday at Elida.

Elida midfielder Jaydon Hollstein had two goals and one assist. Elida’s Aubrey Etzler had one goal and one assist. Hope Carter added one goal for the Bulldogs.

Elida (12-2-3), the Western Buckeye League champion, will meet the Celina, a 2-1 double overtime winner against Wapakoneta in overtime, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Elida for the district title.

Elida started slowly and Shawnee capitalized on an Elida mistake.

Shawnee’s Alaina Behnke gobbled up a rare turnover by an Elida defender in the Shawnee offensive third, dribbled into the box and drilled a shot into the net.

That gave Shawnee a 1-0 lead with 27:01 left in the first half.

From there, Elida took its game to another level, all the way from the defenders to the midfield to the front line.

“It made us pick it up,” Hollstein said. “It made us play a lot harder. That first goal really opened our eyes to what we needed to do.”

Added Etzler, “It boosted us and made us try harder. … It was nerves (early on), but once they scored, we really got locked in.”

Elida controlled the midfield and the possessions the rest of the match.

The Bulldogs’ midfielders took the ball into the corners and continually sent crosses into the box. Elida’s last two goals came off crosses from the right corner.

Elida outshot Shawnee, 15-3.

“We got out of our game plan and there seemed to be a lot of kick ball from the midfield for the most part,” Shawnee coach Caroline O’Brien said. “Elida was just dominating out of the air and winning all the loose balls. And it’s hard to beat a team when you can’t possess the majority of the game. Elida did a really good job possessing tonight.”

Elida goalkeeper Shyah Wheeler made one save. Shawnee goalkeeper Nikole McPheron had nine saves. Elida had four corner kicks to Shawnee’s one.

Close to 15 minutes after Shawnee’s goal, Elida broke through and tied the match at 1.

Carter played the ball to Hollstein inside the 18-yard box. Hollstein then fed Etzler just inside the right side of the box and she drilled a line-drive shot into the upper-left corner of the net. That came with 12:23 left in the first half.

Elida took the lead to stay 2-1 on Hollstein’s first goal with 4:54 left before halftime. Hollstein pounced on a loose ball just inside the top of the box with her back to the goal. She then spun, turned and fired a shot into the net.

“That’s my favorite way to score,” Hollstein said.

Elida made it 3-1 when Etzler chipped a cross from the right corner to Hollstein, who headed it home from 10-yards out. That came with 35:54 to play.

“I had to run it in (to the box) and she’s (Hollstein) always there,” Etzler said.

Elida scored off another cross from the right corner when Jency Jenkins delivered a perfect cross to Carter, who headed it in from the heart of the box. That made it 4-1, Elida, with 19:54 to play.

Once the match was tied at 1, Elida midfielders Etzler, Cienna Kuhn, Bella Wallace, Lauren Kesler and Hollstein took command.

“I thought that was the game changer when we started winning the middle,” Hollstein said.

Added Overholt, “It was our midfield and our defense.”

The three Elida defenders stopped any Shawnee advance.

Elida outside defenders Baylie Moening and Jacqueline Nichols took turns following Shawnee’s offensive standouts Behnke and Bella Fusillo. Center defender Kyleigh Gay helped hold Shawnee to one shot in the second half.

“Shawnee’s Behnke and Fusillo, I can’t say enough about them. They are solid,” Overholt said. “They kept us on our toes. We marked both of them and that proved to be the difference. We took them out of their game.”

Celina 2, Wapakoneta 1 (2 OT)

Ashton Philipot and Larisa Orick each scored a goal for Celina (8-4-4). Teammate Kendall Gilmore made four saves in goal. The Bulldogs finished with eight shot on goal.

Abbie Gesler had Wapak’s goal and goalie Corrine Raney made six saves. The Redskins (10-2-5) had five shots on goal.

