Entertainment roundup: Jay Z, Madonna nominated for Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK — Jay Z, one of contemporary music’s most celebrated lyricists and entertainers, is one of the nominees for the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, and if inducted he would become the first rapper to enter the prestigious music organization.

The Songwriters Hall gave The Associated Press the list of nominees Thursday, a day ahead of its official announcement. Other nominees that could be inducted next year are George Michael, Madonna, Bryan Adams, Vince Gill, Babyface, Max Martin, Kool & the Gang and more.

Eligible members can vote for three non-performing songwriters and two performing songwriters until Dec. 16. Five songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be officially inducted at a gala in New York on June 15, 2017.

Other performing nominees include Cat Stevens, Sly Stone, Chicago, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne and David Gates. Non-performing nominees are Kenny Nolan, Randy Goodrum, Tony Macaulay, William “Mickey” Stevenson, Allee Willis, Maury Yeston, Paul Overstreet and the songwriting duos Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, and Steve Barri and the late P.F. Sloan, who died last year.

Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years. Jay Z, who released his debut album, “Reasonable Doubt,” in 1996, has launched multiple hits in the last two decades, from “Big Pimpin’” to “Empire State of Mind.”

Burns adapting ‘The Gene’ into film

NEW YORK — Ken Burns is getting back into medicine.

The documentarian has acquired the rights to make author Siddhartha Mukherjee’s book on molecular biology, “The Gene: An Intimate History,” into a series for PBS. The Washington PBS station, WETA, announced the deal on Thursday, including no public timetable for when it might get on the air.

Burns is assembling the same production team, led by Barak Goodman, that adapted Mukherjee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies” into a 2015 series. They used the book as a framework for the film and updated the reporting.

“The Gene” details the discovery of the science behind how traits are passed from generation to generation.

Kanye mad kids haven’t played with Jay Z’s daughter

SEATTLE — Kanye West is lamenting that his kids have yet to play with the daughter of his friend, mentor and collaborator Jay Z.

Fan video from West’s show in Seattle on Wednesday night shows the rapper complaining about business disputes with Jay Z before telling the crowd: “Our kids ain’t never even played together.”

West’s daughter with Kim Kardashian, North, is 3. Jay Z’s daughter with Beyonce, Blue Ivy, is 4. West and Kardashian also have a 10-month-old son, Saint.

West worked as a producer for Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella records before becoming a rap superstar. The two collaborated on a 2011 hit album, “Watch the Throne.”

‘Manchester by the Sea’ leads Gotham nominations

LOS ANGELES — Kenneth Lonergan’s family drama “Manchester by the Sea” has picked up a leading four Gotham Independent Film Awards nominations, including best feature and best actor for star Casey Affleck.

The Independent Filmmaker Project announced nominations Thursday for its 26th annual awards Nov. 28 in New York. The Gothams honor independent films and mark one of the first galas in the film industry’s lengthy awards season.

“Manchester by the Sea” is facing off in the best feature category against Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson,” Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!,” Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” and Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight.”

Osnes hopes people will swing to ‘Bandstand’

NEW YORK — That rarest of sounds — a new American musical not based on an existing book or film — is heading to Broadway with Tony Award-nominee Laura Osnes — and it’s got quite a swing.

“Bandstand,” the story of six World War II veterans who join together in Cleveland to compete in a radio contest with dreams of stardom, has secured a Shubert theater and has an opening night of April 26.

It will co-star Osnes, who has been attached to the show since a reading 2½ years ago. “To stay with something this long, it better be worth the wait and I think it is with this show. It’s such a beautiful piece,” she said.

Andy Blankenbuehler, a Tony winner whose other Broadway credits include choreographing “Hamilton” and directing and choreographing “Bring It On,” will direct. Osnes will star opposite another rising star, Corey Cott.

