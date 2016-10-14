Lawrence S. Huffman: In charge of their courtrooms

In several of my recent columns, I have described some experiences with local judges portraying them in a less than flattering light. Lest you think their tendencies are universal, let me assure you that I have practiced in front of many judges who were professional, fair, decisive and in charge in the courtroom. One of those that always met that description was former Common Pleas Judge Michael Rumer, now retired from the bench.

In two incidents, of many, his judicial temperament carried the day. In one case, we had convicted a man of failing to support his minor children. He was a high-powered, fast-talking car salesman at one of the big dealers. He was a well-known flash-in-the-pan type. He was always well dressed and a big economical contributor to Lima’s late evening night life. That is, of course, expensive and was financed by frequently not paying his court-ordered child support payments. He finally amassed an arrearage in those payments of about $13,000. He was convicted and was before Judge Rumer for sentencing. As always, I argued for a jail sentence. The cooler head of Judge Rumer prevailed, however.

Most judges are reluctant to send a belly robber to jail figuring that he can’t earn any pay while in jail, so at least for the first offense, some form of probation is imposed. Judge Rumer sentenced him to six months in jail, but suspended the beginning of the sentence for six months on condition that he make all of his regular payments and pay the entire $13,000 arrearage within that date. Judge Rumer set a date exactly six months ahead and ordered him to reappear in court on the date with a stern warning that it was a pay up or go to jail date.

On the appointed morning, the parties reassembled in court in front of Judge Rumer. He immediately told the defendant to arise and said that the clerk’s records showed that he had made all of his scheduled weekly payments since his last appearance. Then the judge asked him if he had paid the $13,000 arrearage. The defendant began to hem and haw and talk about tough times. Judge Rumer turned to the bailiff and said, “call the sheriff” and ordered the defendant to sit down. A deputy came in several minutes later and Judge Rumer said, “take the prisoner.”

Before the sheriff could move, he jumped to his feet, pulled out a check, and said, “I was able to borrow $6,500 from my mother this morning.” The judge had the bailiff get the check and told him to take it to the clerk’s office, have them call the bank, and make sure it was good. He was back in several minutes and affirmed that the check was good and it was paid to the Clerk of Courts. Then Judge Rumer said, “that’s only half, where is the other $6,500.” The defendant again sputtered, hemmed and hawed, and looked despondent. The Judge again told the sheriff to take the prisoner. As the deputy approached him pulling out his handcuffs, the defendant rose, pulled out another check from his pocket and said, “I was able to borrow the other $6,500 from my employer at the dealership this morning.” The check was quickly verified to be good and paid in to the Clerk of Courts. After a stern dressing down from Judge Rumer, he was released and never appeared in Judge Rumer’s Court again.

In another case, custody of an only child, a minor son, was at issue. The wife had moved off to Chicago, left the child with his father here in Lima, and was now trying to get his custody, which the father was resisting stoutly. In the early phases of the case, the mother had a local lawyer, but at the trial, she employed a second lawyer to be co-counsel. He was a big city-big talking, high octane sort who really looked down on all of us local yokels. He arrived on the day of the trial and parked his Ferrari convertible across from the courthouse, License No. LAW1. As the trial progressed, it was obvious that he was long on arrogance and high decibel put-downs of one and all on the other side.

It came his turn to cross-examine the husband-father and he really showed his nasty side. When he asked a particularly obnoxious question of my client, I objected and the court sustained my objection. He gave the judge a rather sneering look and asked my client the same question again. Objected to again. Sustained again with a stern rebuke from Judge Rumer, “counselor, if you ask him that question again, your cross-examination is ended.” Apparently, not believing the judge really meant it, he asked the same question again. Without batting an eye, Judge Rumer looked at my client, the witness, and said “you are excused,” and to the lawyer, “call your next witness.” By this time, it was nearly 6 p.m. The lawyer, bloody but unbowed, said “my next witness is scheduled for 9 a.m. tomorrow.” The judge looked at him and said, “that will be too late, we are going to finish this trial today. Court is adjourned until 7 p.m. for a dinner break. Be back then, ready to proceed,” and left the bench.

The high-powered Chicago guy was furious. Promptly at 7 p.m., court was again in session, the Chicago guy wasn’t there and neither was the LAW1 Ferrari convertible. Upon inquiry of the local lawyer who was clearly in over his head, it was revealed that he had stalked out of the courthouse and announced that he would take no further part in the case. The judge denied the motion for a continuance by the local lawyer. The trial was completed in about an hour at which time Judge Rumer announced his decision on all issues before him, cracked his gavel, and left the courtroom. My client was delighted. The other party was dismayed. There is an old saying, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” But, not with Judge Rumer this day.

Moral of the Story: When the judge says it, believe it!

By Lawrence S. Huffman Guest Columnist

Lawrence S. Huffman is an attorney in Lima and a guest columnist in The Lima News.

