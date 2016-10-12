Entertainment roundup: Tanya Tucker in hospital for respiratory infection

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Country singer Tanya Tucker is in a Nashville hospital recovering from a respiratory infection that has forced her to postpone six upcoming concerts.

The 58-year-old entertainer became ill before a concert date in South Dakota and was treated by local doctors before heading back to Nashville. Upcoming concerts scheduled for South Dakota, Idaho, Oregon, Washington state and Saskatchewan in Canada were scrubbed.

In a written statement, Tucker apologized to fans who bought tickets. She added, “I just feel terrible, but I’ll get even worse if I don’t take care of myself. I love you all.”

Tucker is known for such hits as “Delta Dawn,” ”Soon” and “Strong Enough to Bend.”

Bound and gagged Kardashian costume pulled

LOS ANGELES — An online retailer has pulled a Halloween costume that made light of the recent jewelry heist involving Kim Kardashian West.

Time reports that the listing for the “Parisian Heist” costume on Costumeish featured a bound and gagged Kardashian lookalike dressed in a white robe and sporting a giant ring. The listing didn’t include Kardashian’s name. The costume was being sold for nearly $70.

The company’s founder, Jonathon Weeks, told Time that the costume was designed to provoke a strong reaction. He says he didn’t want to “make light of a serious situation,” and added that the company wasn’t mocking her.

The costume prompted outrage from some social media users. The company’s Twitter account announced Tuesday the costume had been pulled and apologized if it “offended anyone.”

Cyrus slams “Supergirl,” says character is woman

LOS ANGELES — Miley Cyrus is taking issue with the CW series, “Supergirl,” because she says having a show with a gender attached to it is “weird.”

The pop singer tells Variety the actress who plays the title character, Melissa Benoist, is a woman, “not a little girl.” She also questions “what if you’re a little boy who wants to be a girl so bad that this makes you feel bad”

Entertainment Weekly reports “Supergirl” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg responded Tuesday that he stands by the show. He says since it was based on a pre-existing property called “Supergirl,” there was never any intention of calling it anything but that.

Kreisberg says they worked hard during the show’s first season to address the discrepancy between the title and the character’s age.

Stern revives ‘Rookie of the Year’ character for Cubs

CHICAGO — Actor Daniel Stern has brought back his character from his 1993 Chicago Cubs-themed film “Rookie of the Year” in honor of the team’s run through the baseball playoffs.

Stern played pitching coach Phil Brickma in the movie, which Stern also directed. The plot centers on a 12-year-old boy who makes the team and leads the Cubs to a division title.

Stern has posted a short video on his Facebook page, in which he appears as Brickma dressed in a Cubs uniform. He raves about the Cubs’ pitching staff in the clip and cheers on the team.

The Cubs eliminated the San Francisco Giants with a 6-5 win Tuesday to reach the National League Championship Series. The team is looking for its first World Series win since 1908.

Pratt opens up about son’s premature birth in 2012

SEATTLE — Chris Pratt has opened up about his son’s premature birth while sharing his experience visiting a children’s hospital.

The actor posted photos on Instagram from his visit Monday to Seattle Children’s Hospital. He showed off a picture of him with a set of premature twins. He writes that ever since his son Jack’s birth, he has “a special affinity for the NICU (neo-natal intensive care unit).”

Pratt’s wife, actress Anna Faris, gave birth to Jack in August 2012.

Pratt also shared pictures of him with a cancer patient and another child at the hospital. He thanked the facility for “the opportunity to come by and brighten some days,” adding, “My heart is full.”

Pratt has appeared in the TV series “Parks and Recreation” and the film “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Tanya Tucker poses for a photo at the 10th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium, in Nashville, Tenn., in August. Tucker is in a Nashville hospital recovering from a respiratory infection that has forced her to postpone six upcoming concerts. Concerts scheduled for South Dakota, Idaho, Oregon, Washington state and Saskatchewan in Canada were scrubbed. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_112953813-bf9833a56745422c96f2b8440653e141.jpg Tanya Tucker poses for a photo at the 10th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium, in Nashville, Tenn., in August. Tucker is in a Nashville hospital recovering from a respiratory infection that has forced her to postpone six upcoming concerts. Concerts scheduled for South Dakota, Idaho, Oregon, Washington state and Saskatchewan in Canada were scrubbed. Sanford Myers | Invision/AP