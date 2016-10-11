Entertainment roundup: Khloe Kardashian: Kim’s ‘not doing that well’ after heist

LOS ANGELES — Khloe Kardashian says her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, is “not doing that well” more than a week after she was held up during a Paris jewelry heist.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Khloe Kardashian described the incident as being “incredibly traumatic” for her sister.

“Our family is super close and great, and we’ll get through it together,” she said.

The Kardashian clan has been unusually quiet on social media in the days since the robbery.

“It’s a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments,” she said.

CBS gets a boost from lead-ins

NEW YORK — Even when changing a channel takes only the flick of a finger, CBS News learned there are still benefits for a television network from people who don’t bother to reach for the remote.

CBS had more viewers than any other network for its coverage of Sunday’s debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and for the post-event analysis. That’s good for a news division that generally runs third among three competitors for its daily morning and evening news shows.

The Nielsen company’s ratings report explains how CBS got the boost.

The network attracted 12.4 million people for “60 Minutes,” which aired directly ahead of the debate. Meanwhile, ABC had only 4.1 million people for the drama “Once Upon a Time” in the same time slot. Fox’s rerun of a “Son of Zorn” cartoon just ahead of the debate had 2.1 million viewers.

With that head start, an estimated 16.5 million people saw the debate on CBS — valuable exposure for its news team. ABC had 11.5 million — actually not bad with so few people watching ahead of time — and Fox had 5.6 million, Nielsen said.

NBC didn’t air the debate, instead sticking with its NFL game that night between Green Bay and the N.Y. Giants, which had 16.6 million viewers.

‘Who’s on First’ can remain in theatric production

NEW YORK — An appeals court says producers of a now-closed Broadway play can use Abbott and Costello’s famous “Who’s on First” routine over objections by the comedy duo’s heirs.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Tuesday. The heirs had sued “Hand to God” producers.

A lower-court judge ruled last December that the play’s use of the routine was so transformative that it constituted fair use of a copyrighted work. The 2nd Circuit disagreed. But it said the heirs could not win their claim because they could not prove they owned a valid copyright.

In the play, an actor uses a sock puppet to perform part of the famous routine almost verbatim.

Attorney Jonathan Reichman, representing the heirs, said he will ask the three-judge panel to reconsider its ruling.

Pascal will play Shakespeare on Broadway

NEW YORK — With “Something Rotten!” now counting down the days until its run on Broadway ends, it’s time to call in musical theater’s top closer — Adam Pascal.

Pascal, last seen on Broadway this spring in “Disaster!,” takes over the part of William Shakespeare on Nov. 7 and will play the role until the show’s final Broadway performance on Jan. 1.

It’s a familiar position for Pascal, who closed the second revival of “Cabaret” in 2004, closed “Aida” in 2004 and closed “Memphis” in 2012. “I seem to get asked to close things quite a bit,” he joked. “I bring up the rear.”

“Something Rotten!” is set in 1595 England and portrays Shakespeare as an arrogant rock star-playwright. Two brothers desperate to write a hit show in his shadow stumble on the notion of writing the world’s first musical.

