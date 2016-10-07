Editorial: County building plans require an open mind

The Allen County commissioners are reviewing some ideas on how to better use the spaces it owns and bring them up to modern standards.

It’s important to remember that when you hear some of the options. After all, it can sound a little alarming when you review the “Government Campus Concept,” option No. 3, which involves abandoning the Allen County Courthouse and moving to a consolidated site near the Sanitary Engineer’s Office on North Cole Street.

Are the commissioners really going to abandon the courthouse and leave downtown Lima? Maybe. Maybe not. At these points, they’re just recommendations by K2M Design.

The key is not to overreact or become overly emotional about the issue. We have to let them logically review the options and think about what’s the best for the community.

The three proposed options, with others labeled “Repurposing with Purpose” and “Downtown Investment,” come with some hefty price tags. The repurposing option has a price of $41.2 million to $50.3 million to renovate much of the courthouse building and consolidating some county offices into fewer sites. The downtown investment, which includes building a new juvenile detention facility near the Allen County Justice enter, could cost $44.3 million to $53.7 million. And the government campus idea carries a price tag to $46 million to $53.8 million.

In other words, all three projects are roughly in the same price range, depending on whether they hit the high or low end of the estimates. And when it comes to renovating old spaces, it’s probably wise to anticipate some unanticipated expense.

When you’re dealing with figures that large, it also helps to take a step back and look at the big picture, even if it hurts.

Allen County’s juvenile court and probate judge, Glenn Derryberry, has to go back and forth across town depending on which of those two courts he’s representing. There’s a lot of wasted effort happening because county agencies are spread throughout the city of Lima.

There’s also the reality is the Allen County Courthouse needs a lot of work before it’s up to standards and make sense. Too many batches of commissioners kicked the can to the curb on much-needed repairs and renovations to the old stone courthouse in downtown Lima. While work has begun on the roof of its clock tower, there’s still a lot to be done in that building.

We can’t afford to just be sentimental where it comes to the courthouse. The commissioners are spending taxpayers’ money, and they need to do it prudently.

All three options include other actions with county facilities, including demolishing the former county home and cancelling leases at two EMA facilities. The suggestions also include selling or giving away Memorial Hall, selling the current county engineer building and selling the Savings Building, where Child Support Enforcement currently resides.

We’re not sure which option is best yet. It will take the commissioners some time to wade through the details with all the impacted departments.

We do urge the commissioners to spend some time explaining the options and their advantages and pratfalls to the community. The more transparency they have on this, the better it is for the taxpayers. We don’t need a repeat of the closure of Memorial Hall, where some people in the community felt the commissioners didn’t do enough explaining of the problems and possible solutions before throwing in the towel and mothballing the historic structure.

Whatever they do, it must be done with an open mind to the county’s future needs. These plans are a good first step to a permanent solution to these problems, not just a quick fix that will need another quick fix in a few years.

