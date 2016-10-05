Entertainment roundup: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros engaged on show

LOS ANGELES — “Dancing with the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber took the floor during Tuesday night’s results show both to dance and to get engaged.

The pair kicked off the show with a dance to Bruno Mars’ “Just The Way You Are.” Afterward, Farber told Slater that he’s “wanted to do this for such a long time” before revealing a ring. Slater quickly accepted the proposal and the rest of the cast joined the couple on stage.

Farber later said on Instagram that it was “one moment in my life I will cherish for ever!!!!” Slater says on Twitter she “can’t believe it’s true.”

Slater was paired with former Texas Governor Rick Perry this season. He was eliminated last week. Farber is dancing with reality star Terra Jole.

Fox anchor, Hasbro end suit over toy hamster with same name

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Fox News anchor has settled a $5 million lawsuit against Hasbro over a plastic toy hamster that shared her name and that she said was designed to look like her.

Harris Faulkner, who hosts the show “Outnumbered,” sued Pawtucket-based Hasbro Inc. in federal court in New Jersey last year. She said a plastic hamster named Harris Faulkner that was part of the company’s Littlest Pet Shop line wrongfully appropriated her name and persona, harmed her credibility as a journalist and was an insult.

Faulkner’s lawsuit said the hamster, sidekick to a terrier named Benson Detwyler, bore a physical resemblance to Faulkner’s traditional professional appearance, including its complexion, eye shape and eye makeup design.

Hasbro, whose other products include the Furby and Play-Doh, had said the hamster was not named for Faulkner and didn’t look like her, either. It argued the hamster was “an inch-tall, cartoon-like plastic animal” with no apparent gender or profession. Both sides filed papers Wednesday asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit. In a statement, Faulkner and Hasbro said the lawsuit was “settled amicably,” although they didn’t release details.

Paisley Park visitors will see Prince’s studio, mementoes

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Prince’s handwritten notes still sit out in the control room of Studio A at Paisley Park, where he recorded some of his greatest hits and was working on a jazz album before he died. The room is filled with his keyboards and guitars, and his iconic symbol graces the control panel.

Those are some of the highlights visitors to Paisley Park will see when the 65,000-square-foot studio complex, where Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose in April, opens for the first public tours Thursday, NBC’s “Today” show reported from the museum Wednesday (http://on.today.com/2dSnhQX ).

It will open under a temporary permit Thursday — and only two other dates for which tickets had already been sold — instead of daily as originally planned, after city council members in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen delayed action on rezoning because of concerns about public safety and traffic. It’s unclear when the museum will be allowed to begin full-scale tour operations, but the council said it would vote on the issue again “on or before” Dec. 20.

Graceland Holdings, which runs Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, is managing the museum for the Prince estate.

When tours begin, fans entering the Purple Rain room will see the script, guitar and a motorcycle that Prince rode in the 1984 movie of the same name. The Oscar that he won for music in the movie is displayed in that room, and the movie will play on one wall.

Fans trash Gerardo Ortiz’s set after singer a no-show

PHILADELPHIA — Angry fans of singer Gerardo Ortiz took their exasperation out on his set when he failed to show at a concert in Philadelphia.

Ortiz was set to perform Saturday at the Explanada De Philadelphia, but he never took the stage. An opening band played a few songs before it was announced Ortiz wouldn’t appear.

Video posted online shows fans throwing items at the stage, smashing speakers and damaging instruments and other equipment.

On the day of the concert, Ortiz posted a photo on Facebook of himself and friends toasting with some beers. An apology was posted to Ortiz’s Facebook page later Saturday saying he couldn’t perform due to health reasons.

An email seeking comment from Zamora Live, which booked the space for Ortiz’s show, wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.

In this image released by ABC, Sasha Farber, left, proposes to Emma Slater during a broadcast of the celebrity dancing competition series, “Dancing with the Stars,” in Los Angeles. The pair kicked off the show with a dance to Bruno Mars’ “Just The Way You Are.” Afterward, Farber told Slater that he’s “wanted to do this for such a long time” before revealing a ring. Slater quickly agreed and the couple was joined on stage by the rest of the cast. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_112840134-644f9beb5d544379af01717418682028.jpg In this image released by ABC, Sasha Farber, left, proposes to Emma Slater during a broadcast of the celebrity dancing competition series, “Dancing with the Stars,” in Los Angeles. The pair kicked off the show with a dance to Bruno Mars’ “Just The Way You Are.” Afterward, Farber told Slater that he’s “wanted to do this for such a long time” before revealing a ring. Slater quickly agreed and the couple was joined on stage by the rest of the cast. Eric McCandless | ABC via AP