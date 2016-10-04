Entertainment roundup: Cowell to judge ‘America’s Got Talent’ through 2019

LOS ANGELES — Simon Cowell will serve as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” through 2019.

NBC said Tuesday that Cowell has signed on as part of the talent show’s judging panel for three more seasons.

Cowell, who created “America’s Got Talent,” was a judge on the hit summertime series for the first time this year. He already knew the ropes: He was among the original “American Idol” judges.

When “America’s Got Talent” comes back on the air next year, Cowell will be joined by returning judges Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, NBC said. Nick Cannon again will host.

Stiller credits prostate cancer test for saving life

NEW YORK — Ben Stiller on Tuesday revealed that he battled prostate cancer in 2014, and he credits the test that diagnosed the cancer with saving his life.

In an essay posted on the website Medium , Stiller recounted his experience with prostate cancer in detail. He compared the moment of being informed by his urologist that he had cancer to his own “Breaking Bad” scene.

“His voice literally faded out like every movie or TV show about a guy being told he had cancer … a classic Walter White moment, except I was me and no one was filming anything at all,” wrote Stiller.

Stiller is now cancer-free and he believes that would never have happened without a PSA or prostate-specific antigen test. Stiller said he wanted to tell his story in support of the much-debated test.

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter wows on ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES — The 18-year-old daughter of “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure has passed her audition on “The Voice.”

Natasha Bure was selected by judge Adam Levine during her rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” on Monday’s show.

Her mom, who played D.J. Tanner on “Full House” in the 1980s and 90s and has the same role in the current Netflix reboot, jumped and yelled , “Shut up!” backstage when her daughter was picked.

Levine noted that Bure appeared nervous during the performance and told her he would be taking her to “nerves and self-confidence boot camp.”

Candace Cameron Bure’s “Full House” co-stars John Stamos and Bob Saget wished Natasha luck before the show.

Public opening of Prince’s Paisley Park likely delayed

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — This week’s public opening of Prince’s suburban Minneapolis estate and studio complex likely will be delayed because the city council indefinitely postponed voting on a rezoning request for the complex to be operated as a museum.

The Chanhassen City Council tabled the request 3-2 Monday night after more than three hours of debate. Traffic and safety issues were among the concerns cited.

Tours were due to begin Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear what the council’s delay means for people who’ve already purchased tickets. Paisley Park officials did not immediately confirm Tuesday that the opening would be delayed, but the museum’s website had suspended further sales.

“The Chanhassen, Minnesota City Council voted late yesterday to table the measure which would have permitted Paisley Park to open as a museum starting this Thursday, October 6. We will provide more updates soon,” the website said.

Councilwoman Bethany Tjornhom said Monday night that the community of 24,000 on the southwest edge of the Twin Cities area needs time to consider whether it wants to be a “tourist town” and host an anticipated 600,000 visitors a year, the Star Tribune reported.

Rich Fury | Invision/AP