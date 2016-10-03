Entertainment roundup: Williams’ widow details actor’s final days

Robin Williams’ widow says the actor had “chemical warfare in his brain” before his death.

Williams suffered from dementia caused by Lewy body disease and took his own life in August 2014.

Susan Schneider Williams writes in the medical journal, “Neurology ,” that her husband’s suicide came “at the end of an intense, confusing, and relatively swift persecution” from the disease.

Schneider Williams says Williams had trouble remembering lines during the filming of “Night of the Museum 3” in the spring of 2014 and says the “loss of memory and inability to control his anxiety was devastating to him.”

Williams was diagnosed with Lewy body disease after his death. Schneider Williams says she’s sharing her experience in the hope doctors will be “inspired to turn Robin’s suffering into something meaningful.”

Kardashian joins string of big jewel heist victims

PARIS — Kim Kardashian West joined a line of victims of major jewel heists when armed robbers entered her Paris residence, chained her to bathroom furnishings and escaped with jewels worth an estimated $10 million. Other thieves have outwitted armed guards and alarm systems or cut through an airport fence or to seize their loot.

Armed robbers forced their way early Monday into a private Paris residence where Kim Kardashian West was staying and tied her up, police officials said. They said five assailants, who are still at large, stole a jewelry box containing valuables worth 6 million euros ($6.7 million) as well as a ring worth 4 million euros ($4.5 million.)

A spokeswoman for Kardashian West said the reality TV star, who was in Paris attending fashion week shows, was badly shaken but physically unharmed. She left soon afterward for New York.

Lohan says she lost part of finger in boat accident

Lindsay Lohan says she had surgery to reattach part of her finger following a boating accident.

The actress posted a video of her hand with a bandaged ring finger Sunday on Snapchat. She says on the video, “This is the result of me trying to anchor the boat by myself,” adding, “My poor finger!” Lohan explained in a caption on the video that she lost half her finger during the accident. She says the detached piece was found and she had surgery “to fix it.”

The 30-year-old later poked fun at herself on Instagram, posting a picture with the caption, “One handed selfie.”

Lohan didn’t say where or when the accident happened, but Turkish media report it took place in the southwestern resort town of Bodrum. Private news channel NTV reports that friends recovered the finger and Lohan was rushed to a hospital for surgery.

Lohan was in Istanbul late last month to visit a hospital for Syrian refugees and the home of a refugee family from Aleppo.

Lochte leans on Vanilla Ice for support

LOS ANGELES — Ryan Lochte has found a friend to lean on in “Dancing with the Stars” cast mate Vanilla Ice.

The rapper tells USA Today that he calmed Lochte by telling him at the outset of the reality competition, “Yesterday’s history and tomorrow’s a mystery.” Lochte says Vanilla Ice encouraged him to stay on the show after two men rushed the stage to protest the swimmer for lying about a drunken encounter during the Rio Olympics.

Lochte also says he’s ready to propose to his girlfriend, former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid. He says they met in January and his family thinks it may be too soon for a proposal. But Lochte says he realized she was “the one” after she stuck by him during the controversies.

