Editorial: 4-year-old’s death deserves better answers

It’s simply a tragedy that 4-year-old Jaxxen Baker is dead. The fact better-coordinated authorities may have been able to prevent it is heartbreaking.

Baker died Sunday night at a home near Fort Recovery. He had signs of physical abuse. Cory Eischen, 39, sits in jail in lieu of $500,000 bail for a probation violation while authorities finish their investigation on these charges.

If you think justice will be served simply because the man accused in the death is already in custody, you don’t realize how preventable this death could have been.

Back on Aug. 4, Mercer County sheriff’s deputies were at the same home. Eischen’s ex-wife had called, saying two of her children reported Eischen was cruel to Baker, his girlfriend’s son. They reported Eischen made Baker eat vomited food, swung him around and asked other children to hit him.

Deputies investigated it. They didn’t have enough information to make an arrest, but they had enough concerns to refer the case to Mercer County Children Services.

A representative for Mercer County Children Services said in a press release that it did investigate the situation and realized Baker wasn’t Eischen’s son. Baker was a resident of Montgomery County, not Mercer County. So Mercer County passed the case on to Montgomery County.

A representative for Montgomery County said he couldn’t talk about the case, but Children Services there didn’t have an open case on Baker.

Three different organizations investigated something that just didn’t sound right. Three different organizations apparently closed their case files. Three different organizations let Baker down. Now the 4-year-old is dead.

We won’t pretend to understand the workload and limited resources for people in Children Services in Ohio. We know the heroin epidemic is turning could-be parents into zombies only looking for their next fix. We believe their resources are stretched to the limits. We can’t imagine the heartbreaking situations they see every day.

We don’t want Children Services to be tasked with raising everyone’s children or setting the standards of care. Parents should be allowed to parent.

But these trained professionals should have seen something in the statements of the other children that showed something was wrong. Children aren’t good at telling the same story, yet according to the sheriff’s office report, their statements matched and were only contradicted by Eischen’s.

Now Eischen is in jail, awaiting charges in the death of the young boy.

Each of these agencies should take a deep breath and review what went wrong. What signs did they miss? How did three agencies overlook an escalating situation that led to a child’s death a month and a half later? Were they thorough enough, especially knowing Eischen had a felony conviction of domestic violence?

Baker deserves better answers than the case was closed and handed off to someone else. So do all the other children who might come in contact with Children Services, in Mercer County and across the state.

