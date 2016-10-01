Cheryl Parson: Tips for keeping kids safe on the web

Saturday marked the beginning of the 13th National Cyber Security Awareness Month. If the Internet was recognized as a dangerous place way back in 2003, just think of the dangers facing users today.

Now it’s not unusual for kids as young as 3 and 4 to be playing with iPads, game boxes, smart phones and computers. While most of us have become more savvy about the Internet and its pitfalls over the years, young kids, tweens and even teens are naïve about its dangers. It is up to us adults to prepare and educate them to be safe online.

The best way to protect your kids online is to talk with them. Start early, as soon as your child starts using a mobile phone, computer or tablet. Clearly explain your values and expectations. Discuss cyberbullying. Encourage them to let you know if they happen upon anything that makes them feel uncomfortable. Don’t rush through conversations. Talk with them about the dangers. Being patient, persistent and repetitive will pay off in the long run.

For young children, supervision is vitally important. Young children should use a computer or device only when closely supervised by a parent. Consider apps and tools to control what your kids see online. There are apps that can block both incoming and outgoing content, preventing what your child shares with people online. Investigate browsers and search engines designed especially for kids, such as KidRex.org and KidzSearch.com. There are also monitoring tools that allow parents to view online activities without blocking access.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends setting strict guidelines for children’s and teens’ “screen time.” Screens include not only tablets, smart phones and computers but television as well. The academy suggests no more than two hours of Internet time per day, but the experts also realize that may be tough for parents to enforce or kids to swallow. You can install software and apps — typically called parental control software — which can determine when and how long the Internet can be used on PCs, phones and tablets.

Smart phones come with many features, apps and options to protect children. Using GPS location technology can help you pinpoint where your kids are. Set up your child’s phone with password or fingerprint security so no one that isn’t authorized can get into their phone. Every smart phone has a wide assortment of apps and settings which allow parents to control web access, texting or downloading.

Set strict ground rules for social media participation. If your kid does join a social network, here are some good ground rules that work for many parents:

• Tell your kids to think before they post. Be respectful of others. Their words and actions have consequences.

• Keep information private. Don’t share passwords, home addresses or other sensitive information online.

• Make sure your kids understand that the Internet and social media are large communities. Explain to them that everything they post can be seen by a huge audience – not just their friends, but friends of friends of friends as well. Once posted, it’s difficult to be taken offline.

• Parents should be both a Friend and Follower of their child’s social media pages and accounts, at least at first, to be sure that what’s being posted and viewed is appropriate.

As adults and parents, we want to protect our children as much as we can. But we also know that we can’t eliminate every possible risk they may encounter. By using common sense, education and reasonable precautions, we can reduce the perils of the Internet’s life-changing technology.

Cheryl Parson is president of the Better Business bureau serving West Central Ohio. The BBB may be found on the Internet at www.lima.bbb.org.

