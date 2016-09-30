Lawrence S. Huffman: Settle in for a long wait

Those of you who have done some Shakespeare reading will remember that in his famous “to be or not to be” soliloquy, Hamlet is debating with himself about whether or not to commit suicide. Among the torments he muses about are the “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,” and “the law’s delay.” Well, take it from me, many of the judges I have encountered would have caused Hamlet to use the “bare bodkin” on himself without all of that doubt. Things don’t change much. Many judges I have encountered simply cannot decide and “let it lay” is their watchword.

Why, you ask? There are a variety of reasons. Procrastination comes easy and the longer you wait, the busier you get and days, weeks, and yes, even years, go by. Another reason is that the complexity of the issues in the case are simply beyond them. Many times they know and respect the lawyers on both sides of the case and simply don’t want to disappoint either of them. These are cases where there is no jury and the court must decide who wins and who loses.

We once had a judge who was infected with inertia, particularly in divorce cases. It was not unusual, even customary, that at the conclusion of the trial to the court, to have him announce, “the court will take the matter under advisement.” Generally when a judge says this, it is expected that a written decision will be received in about 10 days, maybe a little longer. After that, when the client beings to call, the lawyer makes a few calls to the judge’s secretary inquiring about when a decision could be expected. No contact is permitted directly with the judge. While sympathetic, she had the judge’s back at all times. Her responses were in sequence. The first time you were told that the file was in the file cabinet and he would be getting to it shortly. The second time you asked her the big “when” question, she would tell you it was one of the few that he took home in his briefcase on the weekend. This meant you were getting closer. The third time, the answer was that it was in the short pile of files on his desk. All inquiries after that got the same response, which was, “I hate to tell you this, but you are back in the file cabinet.” This went on in some cases for years. It was finally resolved when a domestic relations referee was authorized who actually conducted the trials and wrote a decision that was then simply signed by the judge.

I once represented a woman who was accused of stealing assets from the estate of her deceased aunt. The estate was in the process of being settled by her heir and daughter. My client denied the charge, claiming that the deceased had given her the assets during her lifetime in reward for her many caregiving activities. The statute in this situation said that the matter would be decided by the judge “with the advice of a jury.” I filed an answer denying the theft of the assets and demanded a jury.

I got a call from the judge who was really upset. I could tell that he just did not want to get involved in something where he would have to discuss the matter with a jury and decide something the same day the trial ended. He wanted me to waive the jury. I had no taste for a file cabinet-to briefcase at home-to desk-and-back shuffle and told him my client would not agree to waive the jury. I heard nothing more for a few months and settled back to wait for a trial date assignment. None ever came. My client finally called and asked what we were going to do. I told her, nothing. Why? She had the money from the sale of the asset, why did we care if the case was ever heard.

I heard from my sources that the other attorney was also calling the judge occasionally. My client and I stayed quiet, she spent the money over time, died, and her estate was probated. The next thing I heard was when the judge left office years later, the maintenance men were cleaning up and found several files which had been secreted in the kneehole of the judge’s desk with several others and looked like they had been there a long time. One of them was my concealed assets case. I called the other lawyer and asked him about it and he said that when he couldn’t get the judge to try the case after many calls, his client just said to forget about it. Apparently, the judge already had years ago.

In the most notorious stall I am aware of, two fellows were appointed guardians of their mother’s estate on June 24, 1974, listing the assets of the estate which included a $28,000 parcel of real estate and some Standard Oil stock. The real estate was sold a month later. The guardianship went on until February 1977, when a creditor filed a claim alleging that the guardianship owed him money. That claim went unresolved for a year when the guardians filed the required account of their stewardship, but did not include the $28,000 received from the sale of the real estate as an asset or the Standard Oil stock.

In May, three months later, the Judge appointed a local lawyer to conduct an investigation, determine the facts, and report back to him. The investigator did what he was supposed to and reported back to the court on May 16, 1978, that the guardians “have violated Sections 2109.43 and 2109.44 of the Ohio Revised Code in that they have made personal use of funds and property belonging to the trust, including transfer of the Standard Oil stock to themselves.” He further recommended that they be removed as guardians and that a successor be appointed. The matter laid there until February 18, 2003, (that is 26 years and 4 days folks) when the judge finally issued a decision totally contradicting the findings of his own investigator, finding that the guardians had done nothing wrong and dismissed the claim. By this time, the mother had died, the errant guardians had left town, and no one really cared anymore.

Moral of the Story: He who hesitates is (and was) lost.

